IPL 2026 Fan Parks full list: Phase 2 to cover 30 cities across 18 states, 1 UT
The Fan Parks will now be hosted across six weekends, from April 18-19, to May 23-24
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (April 9) announced phase 2 of the IPL 2026 Fan Parks 2026 in 30 cities across 18 states and one Union Territory.
“The Fan Parks will now be hosted across six weekends, from April 18-19, to May 23-24, ensuring fans across regions continue to experience the excitement of the TATA IPL in a vibrant, community-driven atmosphere,” the BCCI said in a media release.
Also read: Miller at fault in DC's 1-run loss? Gavaskar recalls Shastri's single in tied Test
“Several cities, including Puthuppally (Kerala), Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Chamba and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), Golaghat and Silchar (Assam) and Imphal (Manipur) will host the IPL Fan Parks for the first time, further extending the initiative’s reach to new regions and fan bases,” it added.
“Each Fan Park will continue to feature live match screenings, along with a host of engaging on-ground experiences including music, entertainment, food courts, kids’ play zones, and interactive activities such as virtual batting zones, bowling nets, face painting, and fan-favourite games like Pitch Perfect (a game of balance), Game of Throws (test your aim) and Don’t Miss the Ball (a fast-paced quick reflex challenge),” the Indian cricket board said.
Each weekend will feature multiple Fan Parks across North, South, East and West zones.
The Fan Parks will be held across the following weekends:
Week 4: April 18 & 19
Week 5: April 25 & 26
Week 6: May 2 & 3
Week 7: May 9 & 10
Week 8: May 16 & 17
Week 9: May 23 & 24
Week 4: April 18 & 19
Bathinda, Punjab
Kota, Rajasthan
Belagavi, Karnataka
*Puthuppally, Kerala
Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
Week 5: April 25 & 26
Amritsar, Punjab
Bikaner, Rajasthan
*Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh
Dindigul, Tamil Nadu
Dhanbad, Jharkhand
Week 6: May 2 & 3
*Chamba, Himachal Pradesh
Surat, Gujarat
Solapur, Maharashtra
Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
Siliguri, West Bengal
Week 7: May 9 & 10
*Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
Rajkot, Gujarat
Hubballi, Karnataka
Puducherry, Puducherry
*Golaghat, Assam
Week 8: May 16 & 17
Patiala, Punjab
Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Goa, Goa
Shivamogga, Karnataka
*Imphal, Manipur
Week 9: May 23 & 24
Agra, Uttar Pradesh
Bhillai, Chhattisgarh
Kolhapur, Maharashtra
Warangal, Telangana
*Silchar, Assam
Note: * denotes cities hosting the IPL Fan Parks for the first time.