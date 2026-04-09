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    Each weekend will feature multiple Fan Parks across North, South, East and West zones. File photo: BCCI

    IPL 2026 Fan Parks full list: Phase 2 to cover 30 cities across 18 states, 1 UT

    The Fan Parks will now be hosted across six weekends, from April 18-19, to May 23-24

    The Federal
    9 April 2026 2:10 PM IST

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (April 9) announced phase 2 of the IPL 2026 Fan Parks 2026 in 30 cities across 18 states and one Union Territory.

    “The Fan Parks will now be hosted across six weekends, from April 18-19, to May 23-24, ensuring fans across regions continue to experience the excitement of the TATA IPL in a vibrant, community-driven atmosphere,” the BCCI said in a media release.

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    “Several cities, including Puthuppally (Kerala), Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Chamba and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), Golaghat and Silchar (Assam) and Imphal (Manipur) will host the IPL Fan Parks for the first time, further extending the initiative’s reach to new regions and fan bases,” it added.

    “Each Fan Park will continue to feature live match screenings, along with a host of engaging on-ground experiences including music, entertainment, food courts, kids’ play zones, and interactive activities such as virtual batting zones, bowling nets, face painting, and fan-favourite games like Pitch Perfect (a game of balance), Game of Throws (test your aim) and Don’t Miss the Ball (a fast-paced quick reflex challenge),” the Indian cricket board said.

    Each weekend will feature multiple Fan Parks across North, South, East and West zones.

    The Fan Parks will be held across the following weekends:

    Week 4: April 18 & 19

    Week 5: April 25 & 26

    Week 6: May 2 & 3

    Week 7: May 9 & 10

    Week 8: May 16 & 17

    Week 9: May 23 & 24

    Week 4: April 18 & 19

    Bathinda, Punjab

    Kota, Rajasthan

    Belagavi, Karnataka

    *Puthuppally, Kerala

    Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

    Week 5: April 25 & 26

    Amritsar, Punjab

    Bikaner, Rajasthan

    *Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh

    Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

    Dhanbad, Jharkhand

    Week 6: May 2 & 3

    *Chamba, Himachal Pradesh

    Surat, Gujarat

    Solapur, Maharashtra

    Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

    Siliguri, West Bengal

    Week 7: May 9 & 10

    *Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

    Rajkot, Gujarat

    Hubballi, Karnataka

    Puducherry, Puducherry

    *Golaghat, Assam

    Week 8: May 16 & 17

    Patiala, Punjab

    Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Goa, Goa

    Shivamogga, Karnataka

    *Imphal, Manipur

    Week 9: May 23 & 24

    Agra, Uttar Pradesh

    Bhillai, Chhattisgarh

    Kolhapur, Maharashtra

    Warangal, Telangana

    *Silchar, Assam

    Note: * denotes cities hosting the IPL Fan Parks for the first time.

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