IPL 2026 Fan Parks full list: Phase 2 to cover 30 cities across 18 states, 1 UT

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (April 9) announced phase 2 of the IPL 2026 Fan Parks 2026 in 30 cities across 18 states and one Union Territory.

“The Fan Parks will now be hosted across six weekends, from April 18-19, to May 23-24, ensuring fans across regions continue to experience the excitement of the TATA IPL in a vibrant, community-driven atmosphere,” the BCCI said in a media release.

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“Several cities, including Puthuppally (Kerala), Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Chamba and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), Golaghat and Silchar (Assam) and Imphal (Manipur) will host the IPL Fan Parks for the first time, further extending the initiative’s reach to new regions and fan bases,” it added.

“Each Fan Park will continue to feature live match screenings, along with a host of engaging on-ground experiences including music, entertainment, food courts, kids’ play zones, and interactive activities such as virtual batting zones, bowling nets, face painting, and fan-favourite games like Pitch Perfect (a game of balance), Game of Throws (test your aim) and Don’t Miss the Ball (a fast-paced quick reflex challenge),” the Indian cricket board said.

Each weekend will feature multiple Fan Parks across North, South, East and West zones.

The Fan Parks will be held across the following weekends:

Week 4: April 18 & 19

Week 5: April 25 & 26

Week 6: May 2 & 3

Week 7: May 9 & 10

Week 8: May 16 & 17

Week 9: May 23 & 24

Week 4: April 18 & 19

Bathinda, Punjab

Kota, Rajasthan

Belagavi, Karnataka

*Puthuppally, Kerala

Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Week 5: April 25 & 26

Amritsar, Punjab

Bikaner, Rajasthan

*Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

Dhanbad, Jharkhand

Week 6: May 2 & 3

*Chamba, Himachal Pradesh

Surat, Gujarat

Solapur, Maharashtra

Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

Siliguri, West Bengal

Week 7: May 9 & 10

*Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

Rajkot, Gujarat

Hubballi, Karnataka

Puducherry, Puducherry

*Golaghat, Assam

Week 8: May 16 & 17

Patiala, Punjab

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Goa, Goa

Shivamogga, Karnataka

*Imphal, Manipur

Week 9: May 23 & 24

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Bhillai, Chhattisgarh

Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Warangal, Telangana

*Silchar, Assam

Note: * denotes cities hosting the IPL Fan Parks for the first time.