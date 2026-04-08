IPL 2026 early trends: Win toss, win match; how chasing teams are dominating

The early stages of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has shown how the toss has become a crucial factor. All captains, barring two so far, have opted to chase after winning tosses, and that is paying rich dividends. And, the trend may continue till the end of IPL 2026.

IPL 2026 began on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home (M Chinnaswamy Stadium).

RCB's Virat Kohli, RR's Yasashvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, CSK's Sameer Rizvi, SRH's Heinrich Klaasen are among the batters who have shone as 11 200-plus scores have been achieved in 13 games so far.

Win toss, field first

In the very first game, “win toss, bowl first” trend was set as RCB skipper Rajat Patidar opted to chase after winning the toss. The order continued for the next seven games. The sequence was broken by Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag who opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 9, and it worked as they won by a narrow six-run margin.

Also read: Sooryavanshi taking down Bumrah in first over eased pressure, says Jaiswal

As of Tuesday night (April 7), IPL 2026 has witnessed 13 games and eight of those contests, including the first five of the season, have been won by the chasing teams, after their captains opted to field first, having won the tosses.

Only four matches (two by Rajasthan Royals, one each by SRH and RCB) have been won by the sides batting first, though three of the skippers in those games opted to chase.

Why chasing teams are winning

One of the factors why chasing sides are winning is that they know the target and easily pace their innings. In the T20 format, no score is safe with batters dominating bowlers.

Another big factor at some venues is the dew which affects bowlers while gripping the white ball. Another major reason for the sides batting second thriving is the ‘Impact Player’ rule, which allows the teams to bring in the extra batter as soon as their specialist bowler completes his quota of overs.

IPL 2026 results so far (as of Tuesday, April 7, at the end of RR vs MI game)

Batting first wins: 4; Batting second wins: 8; No Result: 1

Match 1: RCB (203/4) beat SRH (201/9) by 6 wickets (RCB won the toss, opted to field first)

Match 2: MI (224/4) beat KKR (220/4) by 6 wickets (MI won the toss, opted to field first)

Match 3: RR (128/2) beat CSK (127) by 8 wickets (RR won the toss, opted to field first)

Match 4: PBKS (165/7) beat GT (162/6) by 3 wickets (PBKS won the toss, opted to field first)

Match 5: DC (145/4) beat LSG (141) by 6 wickets (DC won the toss, opted to field first)

Match 6: SRH (226/8) beat KKR (161) by 65 runs (KKR won the toss, opted to field first)

Match 7: PBKS (210/5) beat CSK (209/5) by 5 wickets (PBKS won the toss, opted to field first)

Match 8: DC (164/4) beat MI (162/6) by 6 wickets (DC won the toss, opted to field first)

Match 9: RR (210/6) beat GT (204/8) by 6 runs (RR won the toss, opted to bat first)

Match 10: LSG (160/5) beat SRH (156/9) by 5 wickets (LSG won the toss, opted to field first)

Match 11: RCB (250/3) beat CSK (207) by 43 runs (CSK won the toss, opted to field first)

Match 12: KKR vs PBKS (No Result) (KKR won the toss, opted to bat first)

Match 13: RR (150/3) beat MI (123/9) by 27 runs (11 overs per side due to rain) (MI won the toss, opted to field first)