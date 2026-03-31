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    Langford was on a work assignment as a broadcast engineer for BCCI/IPL matches, an official said. Representational image: iStock

    IPL 2026: British broadcast engineer found dead in Mumbai hotel

    Jan William Langford was found unconscious in his room on Monday morning, following which he was rushed to Bombay Hospital by the hotel management. He was declared dead on arrival, an official said

    Agencies
    31 March 2026 1:53 PM IST  (Updated:2026-03-31 08:23:12)

    Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) A 76-year-old British broadcast engineer, working with the BCCI for the IPL 2026 matches, died after he was found unconscious in his room at a hotel in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

    Jan William Langford was found unconscious in his room on Monday morning, following which he was rushed to Bombay Hospital by the hotel management. He was declared dead on arrival, an official said.

    Langford was on a work assignment as a broadcast engineer for BCCI/IPL matches, he said.

    Nothing suspicious was found in his postmortem examination, said a Marine Drive police station official.

    A case of unnatural death has been registered, and further enquiries are underway, the official added. PTI

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
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