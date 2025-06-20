England vs India, Headingley Test: Shubman Gill's biggest challenge

The much-anticipated India versus England Test series begins today (June 20) at Headingley, Leeds, marking Shubman Gill's debut as full-time captain in the post Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma era. This five-match contest pits India's pace-heavy attack against England's home advantage, with both teams eyeing early dominance.

New captain, new challenges

Gill faces his toughest test yet, leading an inexperienced batting lineup in English conditions. "This is the biggest challenge in his young Test career," notes analyst Abhijit Singh Bhambra. India's hopes rest heavily on KL Rahul-Yashasvi Jaiswal's opening partnership and Rishabh Pant's middle-order prowess.

Also read: India vs England 1st Test preview

The Leeds pitch, known for assisting pacers, brings Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj into focus. However, England's early XI announcement signals confidence, with Joe Root remaining their "biggest fish." Bumrah's workload management looms large as reports suggest he may play only 3 Tests.

Key battles

Jaiswal vs Bashir: Rematch after 700-run carnage in India

Bumrah vs Root: A Duel that could decide the series

India's batters vs swing: 9 wins in 8 decades in England

Historical Context

India have narrowed England's historical advantage recently (2-2 last series), but face odds with just nine Test wins on English soil. The absence of Kohli and Rohit compounds their challenge in this "marathon, not sprint" 5-Test contest.

"For India to win, simple - take 20 wickets," emphasises Bhambra, highlighting Bumrah's pivotal role.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)