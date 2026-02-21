Ind vs SA: Suryakumar’s ‘worry’ reply to query on Abhishek’s hat-trick of ducks

Ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 game against South Africa, captain Suryakumar Yadav dismissed concerns over opening batter Abhishek Sharma, who has bagged a hat-trick of ducks.

Addressing the media on the eve of the big match in Ahmedabad, Suryakumar was on Saturday (February 21) cheeky and sarcastic at the same time when asked about Abhishek’s form.

What Suryakumar said

"About Abhishek's form, I worry for the people who are worried about Abhishek's form. I worry about them. Why are they so worried about Abhishek's form?" Suryakumar said, dismissing the query.

Also read: India vs South Africa Super 8 preview

"Last year, Abhishek covered for all of us. Now it is our duty to cover for him," said Suryakumar, with an obvious reference to his own wretched form that continued for the last one year.

For world's No 1 ranked T20 batter Abhishek, the skipper was ready to go that extra mile for what all his junior teammate achieved in the one year run-up to the World Cup.

"But I think about those teams who are going to play against him. That he has not yet scored a run. You know the rest of the answers. When he scores a run, you have seen what happens. It happens, it's a team sport, it keeps going on."

Falling to off-spinners

Abhishek has been dismissed by off-spinners in successive games trying to slog and the skipper is least bothered about the type of bowling that's getting him out or the manner of dismissal.

For Suryakumar, important point is to see Abhishek playing his natural attacking game, hell or high water.

"Our team requires a certain kind of game from Abhishek and he is trying to play in that manner. We never want him to lose his identity. If his method doesn't work, we are there to cover for him," he said.

SA skipper's views

During South Africa's practice session on Friday, skipper Aiden Markram, who bowls off-breaks, was seen trying to bowl keeping two cones, one on off stick and one on the leg-stick. It was an effort to keep it within line of three stumps.

This is a ploy that has given both Salman Ali Agha and Aryan Dutt success against Abhishek.

"Whether they put off-spinners or left-arm spinners, we have played so much cricket, I think everyone is well equipped. You won't get a rough patch even if an off-spinner bowls in first two overs. We play franchise cricket, domestic cricket. In that, off-spinners also bowl with the new ball so many times to the left-handers." The skipper said that it is imperative to have one's own gameplan.

"Everyone has their own game plan of how to play and who to play. At that time, if the team has a requirement to play shots and make runs, then we will make runs against off-spinners also. But as I said, everyone has their own game plan."