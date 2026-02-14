Ind vs Pak, T20 WC: 5 key players who could decide outcome of match

The stage is set for another India-Pakistan cricket match. This time, in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday evening (February 15).

India enter the contest as favourites having dominated their arch-rivals in T20 World Cup since 2007. India have won seven of the eight World Cup games against their arch-rivals.

There will be key players on both sides who can single-handedly decide the outcome of the match. Here are top five who will be under the spotlight on Sunday.

1. Jasprit Bumrah

India have always relied on their premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, and he has, on almost all occasions, delivered the goods. Once again, captain Suryakumar Yadav will look to Bumrah to get him wickets and also keep the run rate in check. Nobody can forget how Bumrah turned the game on its head and played a big part in India’s title triumph in T20 World Cup 2024. He was superb in the final against South Africa when the Proteas were almost cruising to victory. Bumrah’s final two overs, where he gave away just six runs and took a wicket, turned the game. Overall, he finished with 2/18 in his four overs. Bumrah was also the Player of the series.

2. Ishan Kishan

Since his comeback to international cricket, left-handed batter Ishan Kishan has been in fine form. Kishan will be eyeing to continue the same when India take the field against Pakistan. A blazing start from him at the top of the order will help the team put a big score while batting first and while chasing too, if he goes after the bowlers, it will ease the pressure on the middle order.

3. Varun Chakravarathy

India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is another key player in the contest against Pakistan. He can bamboozle any top batter in the world with his bag of tricks. With the R Premadasa Stadium pitch in Colombo likely to assist spinners, Chakravarathy will be wanting to make the most of the conditions. His four overs could decided the fate of the game.

4. Usman Tariq

Since the start of the T20 World Cup, off-spinner Usman Tariq’s 'pause and sling' action has been a topic of debate. Tariq showed his prowess with a three-wicket haul against the United States of America, albeit at the neighbouring Sinhalese Sports Club, and the 27-year-old could be doubly dangerous on a slower Premadasa Stadium track. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha termed Tariq as the team’s “trump card” against India. “He has been bowling very well for the past few months. And he has also bowled very well in the league cricket (Pakistan Super League) he was playing before playing for Pakistan. And yes, you can say that he is a trump card for us,” Agha said on Saturday, on the eve of the big clash. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said, “Usman Tariq is an out of syllabus question and we are preparing for it.”

5. Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan’s left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi is another main player for ‘Men in Green’. He is known to take early wickets as he opens the bowling for the team. His bowling at the start and end will be closely watched. If he manages to dislodge India’s explosive openers early, then the contest could swing their way.