Ind vs Pak results in T20 World Cups: How India, Virat Kohli dominated

India and Pakistan are set to clash again in the T20 World Cup. This time, the venue will be the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the contest is on Sunday (February 15).

Like any other India versus Pakistan game, the latest one, in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, has garnered a lot of interest. First, the Pakistan government said it was boycotting the India game, but negotiations resulted in the game going ahead.

India’s domination

When it comes to World Cups, be it the 50-over version or the T20, India have always dominated Pakistan. In T20 World Cups, since the first edition in 2007, India and Pakistan have met eight times and India have won seven, and their rivals managing just one victory.

In those eight contests between the arch rivals, Virat Kohli has been a standout performer, having won three Player of the match awards. Kohli’s most iconic knock – 82 not out, came in 2022 in Melbourne. This time around, Kohli and former captain Rohit Sharma will not be there as they have retired from the T20 format, after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Here are India vs Pakistan match results in T20 World Cups, from 2007 to 2024. Played 8 (India won 7 including a bowl out victory, Pakistan won 1).

2007

Group Stage (September 14, 2007): Match tied in Durban (India won the bowl out 3-0)

India 141/9 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 50, MS Dhoni 33; Mohammad Asif 4/18, Shahid Afridi 2/37)

Pakistan 141/7 in 20 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 53; Irfan Pathan 2/20)

Player of the match: Mohammad Asif

Final (September 24, 2007): India won by 5 runs in Johannesburg

India 157/5 in 20 overs (Gautam Gambhir 75, Rohit Sharma 30 not out; Umar Gul 3/28)

Pakistan 152 all out in 19.3 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 43, Imran Nazir 33; Irfan Pathan 3/16, RP Singh 3/26)

Player of the match: Irfan Pathan

2012

Group Stage (September 30, 2012): India won by 8 wickets in Colombo (R Premadasa Stadium)

Pakistan 128 all out in 19.4 overs (Shoaib Malik 28; L Balaji 3/22, R Ashwin 2/16, Yuvraj Singh 2/16)

India 129/2 in 17 overs (Virat Kohli 78, Virender Sehwag 29)

Player of the match: Virat Kohli

2014

Group Stage (March 21, 2014): India won by 7 wickets in Mirpur, Bangladesh

Pakistan 130/7 in 20 overs (Umar Akmal 33; Amit Mishra 2/22)

India 131/3 in 18.3 overs (Virat Kohli 36 not out, Suresh Raina 35 not out)

Player of the match: Amit Mishra

2016

Super 10 (March 19, 2016): India won by 6 wickets in Kolkata (March 19, 2016)

Pakistan 118/5 in 18 overs (Shoaib Malik 26, Ahmed Shehzad 25)

India 119/4 in 15.5 overs (Virat Kohli 55 not out; Mohammad Sami 2/17)

Player of the match: Virat Kohli

2021

Group Stage (October 24, 2021): Pakistan won by 10 wickets in Dubai

India 151/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 57, Rishabh Pant 39; Shaheen Afridi 3/31, Hasan Ali 2/44)

Pakistan 152/0 in 17.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 79, Babar Azam 68 not out)

Player of the match: Shaheen Afridi

2022

Group Stage (October 23, 2022): India won by 4 wickets in Melbourne

Pakistan 159/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 52, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3/30, Arshdeep Singh 3/32)

India 160/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Hardik Pandya 40; Haris Rauf 2/36, Mohammad Nawaz 2/42)

Player of the match: Virat Kohli

2024

Group Stage (June 9, 2024): India won by 6 runs in New York

India 119 all out in 19 overs (Rishabh Pant 42; Haris Rauf 3/21, Naseem Shah 3/21)

Pakistan 113/7 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 31; Jasprit Bumrah 3/14, Hardik Pandya 2/24)

Player of the match: Jasprit Bumrah