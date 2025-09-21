Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup Super Four: India take 2 quick wickets after Farhan's fifty
After being invited to bat first, Pakistan rode on Sahibzada Farhan's half-century to make a good start after the early loss of Fakhar Zaman
It is Super Sunday for cricket fans as India and Pakistan are facing off again in Asia Cup 2025, this time in the Super Four stage, in Dubai today (September 21).
After the handshake controversy last Sunday, the teams will take to the field at the same venue – Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) with India being the first favourites to extend their winning run.
Also read: India vs Pakistan Super Four match preview
So far, India have been unbeaten in the tournament. They completed the group stage with three wins – one each against UAE, Pakistan and Oman. Pakistan, on the other hand, have two wins and one loss, against India.
Now, the Super Four stage will again be a round-robin format with each team playing the other three once. This is India and Pakistan’s first game in the Super Fours.
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the other two teams in the Super Fours. On Saturday, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka.
Follow live updates from the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match here.
Live Updates
- 21 Sept 2025 9:22 PM IST
Pakistan 115/3 in 14 overs
A good over from Kuldeep. He dismissed Talat.
- 21 Sept 2025 9:19 PM IST
Mohammad Nawaz in at No. 5
Nawaz to face Kuldeep. Pakistan have sent in a left-hander to keep the right-left combination.
- 21 Sept 2025 9:18 PM IST
WICKET: Kuldeep strikes
Talat c Varun b Kuldeep 10. Pakistan 110/3 in 13.1 overs.
- 21 Sept 2025 9:17 PM IST
Pakistan 110/2 in 13 overs
Farhan 58. Talat 10. 7 runs off Dube's over.
- 21 Sept 2025 9:11 PM IST
Pakistan 103/2 in 12 overs
8 overs remaining. How many will Pakistan score?
- 21 Sept 2025 9:09 PM IST
Hussain Talat is the new man in
He has joined Farhan in the middle.
- 21 Sept 2025 9:06 PM IST
Pakistan 96/2 in 11 overs
Successful over for Dube. India have got their 2nd wicket, broken half-century stand.
- 21 Sept 2025 9:01 PM IST
WICKET: Saim out
Saim c Abhishek b Dube 21 off 17. Pakistan 93/2 in 10.3 overs
- 21 Sept 2025 9:00 PM IST
Shivam Dube into the attack
India need to break the partnership. Farhan on 52. Saim 21.