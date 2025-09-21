    • The Federal
    India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (3rd right) with teammates during their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against Pakistan, in Dubai, UAE, on Sunday (September 21). (Creimas/Asian Cricket Council via PTI Photo)

    Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup Super Four: India take 2 quick wickets after Farhan's fifty

    After being invited to bat first, Pakistan rode on Sahibzada Farhan's half-century to make a good start after the early loss of Fakhar Zaman

    21 Sept 2025 7:15 PM IST  (Updated:2025-09-21 15:52:05)

    It is Super Sunday for cricket fans as India and Pakistan are facing off again in Asia Cup 2025, this time in the Super Four stage, in Dubai today (September 21).

    After the handshake controversy last Sunday, the teams will take to the field at the same venue – Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) with India being the first favourites to extend their winning run.

    So far, India have been unbeaten in the tournament. They completed the group stage with three wins – one each against UAE, Pakistan and Oman. Pakistan, on the other hand, have two wins and one loss, against India.

    Now, the Super Four stage will again be a round-robin format with each team playing the other three once. This is India and Pakistan’s first game in the Super Fours.

    Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the other two teams in the Super Fours. On Saturday, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka.

    Follow live updates from the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four match here.

