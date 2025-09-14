India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat; teams unchanged

India and Pakistan are facing off in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai today (September 14) amid protests and boycott calls by Opposition parties.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) is the venue for Sunday's T20I game, with India firm favourites to win their second game in the tournament. Earlier, India thrashed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by nine wickets.

This is a Group A clash. In their opening match, Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs.

Earlier today, Opposition parties staged protests across the country to oppose the India-Pakistan match, raising slogans and urging people to boycott the game.

Protests led by the Shiv Sena (UBT) were held in Maharashtra and Jammu, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members staged a demonstration in Delhi. In the south, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Centre, asking whether the money earned through the match was more than the value of the lives of those killed in Pahalgam.

Today's match is the first between the two sides since the military conflict in May, when India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ to hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories after 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed in a dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

