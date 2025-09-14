India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat; teams unchanged
Opposition parties staged protests across the country to oppose the India-Pakistan match, raising slogans and urging people to boycott the game
India and Pakistan are facing off in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai today (September 14) amid protests and boycott calls by Opposition parties.
Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) is the venue for Sunday's T20I game, with India firm favourites to win their second game in the tournament. Earlier, India thrashed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by nine wickets.
This is a Group A clash. In their opening match, Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs.
Protests led by the Shiv Sena (UBT) were held in Maharashtra and Jammu, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members staged a demonstration in Delhi. In the south, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Centre, asking whether the money earned through the match was more than the value of the lives of those killed in Pahalgam.
Today's match is the first between the two sides since the military conflict in May, when India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ to hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories after 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed in a dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
Follow live updates of the India vs Pakistan match here.
Live Updates
- 14 Sept 2025 7:34 PM IST
Playing XIs
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.
- 14 Sept 2025 7:33 PM IST
India are also unchanged
India captain Suryakumar Yadav says he wanted to bowl first. He adds that the same XI has been retained.
- 14 Sept 2025 7:32 PM IST
TOSS: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat
Pakistan captain Salman Agha wins toss, chooses to bat first. He says pitch looks slower so he wants to put runs on the board. They are going with the same Playing XI, he adds.
- 14 Sept 2025 7:29 PM IST
Spin likely to play a big part today
According to experts, spinners will play a big part in today's match. India will again rely on left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who took four wickets agaisnt UAE and won the Player of the match award in the opening clash.
- 14 Sept 2025 7:27 PM IST
New-look Pakistan team
It is a new-look Pakistan team with no Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Salman Agha is leading the team with most of the players in the current squad having previously not played against India.
- 14 Sept 2025 7:25 PM IST
Hardik Pandya prepares for big contest
One of India's key players, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, is pictured during a training session in Dubai ahead of the big clash.
- 14 Sept 2025 7:23 PM IST
Match to start at 8 PM IST, toss at 7:30 PM
The squads
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza.