Ind vs NZ, 2nd ODI preview: Confident India eye series win amid injury worries

Rajkot, Jan 13 (PTI) Virat Kohli's imperious form has managed to offset mounting injury concerns around some key players and India would hope that the list doesn't get any longer as they close in on sealing the ODI series against New Zealand in the second game here on Wednesday.

India made a winning start defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the lung-opener in Vadodara, but the hosts lost Washington Sundar for the remainder of the series due to a side strain.

The selectors have roped in Delhi's Ayush Badoni but in all likelihood, India would bring in another all-rounder in Nitish Kumar Reddy into the eleven given head coach Gautam Gambhir's preference for multi-skilled players.

On the eve of the first ODI, Rishabh Pant had copped a blow while batting against Indian throw-down staff and was ruled out of the series. His ouster had prompted the selectors to draft in Dhruv Jurel who can be another option for a specialist batter if the team management decides to go that way.

Despite the available options, India's white-ball set up would not want to see more injuries with the T20 World Cup less than a month away.

That squad would feature an entirely different batting line-up from the one in the ODIs. But some names are common to both sides and an important one, all-rounder Tilak Varma, is out of at least the first three T20Is against the Kiwis due to a groin injury.

However, all of these concerns are for later as the ongoing series continues to be about the two veterans, who have served Indian cricket with distinction.

Kohli and Rohit Sharma are clearly enjoying themselves in what is the final leg of a glittering international run.

Kohli narrowly missed his 54th ODI ton in the first ODI but his stroke-filled 91-ball 93 set up India's win even though a mini collapse created a few nervous moments.

However, none of that would worry the think-tank given the chasm between the two sides since New Zealand are also heavily depleted for the ODIs.

Skipper Shubman Gill hit a measured half-century and his deputy Shreyas Iyer missed his by one run in the series opener. But a robust batting show heralded by a dazzling start from Rohit Sharma would keep India assured of going full throttle once again.

For someone who has been batting in the nets with the same intensity as in the game, Kohli is riding high on confidence and performing at a different level.

It certainly seems to be a case of him being seemingly free of the burden of expectations and criticism.

There have been additional colours to his batting as neither has Kohli refrained from attacking from the start, nor has he left out any runs out on the park. This is perhaps the reason why he became the fastest to 28,000 runs across formats in Vadodara.

However, India would still like to see a significant improvement in their bowling performance, especially that of spinners, who had to deal with lack of grip and turn in Vadodara.

It was the fast bowlers' improvisation of taking the pace off the ball which resulted in a few breakthroughs in the last game and spinners would hope for better surface support here at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Despite the loss in the opening ODI, New Zealand will take a lot of heart in running India close in the first game despite Kohli's exploits.

The equation had remained run-a-ball throughout India's chase of 301 before a three-wicket burst from Kyle Jamieson (4/41) opened up the game.

But the Kiwis stuttered with a few late dropped catches and lost the game.

A 117-run opening partnership between southpaws Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls set up the platform which was squandered by the middle-order.

But world No.3 Daryl Mitchell's explosive 84 gave New Zealand just about enough runs on the board.

Mitchell Hay and Kristian Clarke's late exploits were another set of positives for the Kiwis, who certainly would hope that rookie leg-spinner Adithya Ashok is better after the experience in Vadodara.

Teams (from):

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ayush Badoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana.

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Devon Conway (wk), Mitchell Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox, Michael Rae.

Match starts at 1:30 pm IST. PTI

