India’s narrow loss at Lord’s: Missed moments cost third Test, but hope remains

India’s narrow 22-run loss to England in the third Test at Lord’s has left fans heartbroken but not hopeless.

With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at stake, the hosts now lead the five-match series 2-1. Despite Ravindra Jadeja’s gritty half-century and defiant lower-order resistance, India failed to chase down a modest 193.

Cricket analyst Siddhaarth Mahan, reporting from the ground, shares his insights on what went wrong, Ben Stokes’ impact, and whether India can still turn the series around.

How was the atmosphere at Lord’s on the final day?

People got their money’s worth! I spoke to many fans, and surprisingly, even Indian supporters weren’t dejected. Most were optimistic. They believe India can bounce back, having dominated large parts of the series. It was only the last session on Day 4 and the opening spell today that cost us the game. But overall, fans were upbeat.

It was a fantastic experience to witness this at Lord’s. The Indian team had massive support. Every run, every defensive shot by Siraj or Bumrah, was cheered. At one point, I went down for coffee and heard a loud cheer—I thought it was a wicket. But it was just Siraj defending and Bumrah sneaking a single. The support was that intense.

Also read: Jofra Archer's spell inspired by Ganguly's 2002 Lord's show: Stokes

Shubman Gill also mentioned that the team was disappointed with the loss. He felt the target was gettable and is looking forward to the next two matches.

Did India lose the match on the evening of Day 4, when they lost four wickets in the chase?

Absolutely. These were the moments India lost. We’ve played exceptionally well across the series, both batters and bowlers. But it’s those key moments—like the end of Day 4 and early Day 5—where we slipped. Ben Stokes and his team capitalized on them.

India dominated nearly 13 or 14 of the 15 days across the three Tests, yet we’re down 2-1. That tells you how crucial these brief windows of play are. The pitch wasn’t outrageous, but it was tricky. Some balls kept low, others kicked up. Jofra Archer made the ball talk. England’s bowlers kept it straight, simple, and effective.

If you look at the dismissals, it wasn’t an extravagant swing—just enough deviation to beat the bat or take the edge. Sadly, we didn’t exploit similar conditions when England batted in the third innings. They were 87 for 4, and we let them score another 100. That was a lost opportunity.

Ben Stokes was the Player of the Match. How did he impact the game on the field?

Stokes was at his intense best. After dismissing Bumrah, he didn’t even celebrate much—it was as if he expected it. He bowled 9 overs, then came back for another 10 in a row. That’s not easy, especially for someone with past back issues.

Also read: Lord's Test: India go down by 22 runs to England in final-day thriller

He’s an inspiration. I spoke to a young English cricketer of Indian origin who considers Stokes his hero. Stokes made crucial contributions—40 in the first innings, 30 in the second—and bowled with relentless intensity.

He rallied his team, motivated them throughout, and defended a modest total. He even stood up for his teammates during on-field altercations, including with Shubman Gill. That incident had an effect—Gill is usually composed but got unusually aggressive. It was out of character. I think that moment shook him a bit. Stokes, meanwhile, remained his aggressive, confident self.

India have won only two of their last 10 Tests. Is that worrying?

It should be. The concern isn’t just that we’re losing—it’s how we’re losing. We’re not being dominated. We’re missing key moments.

There’s a narrative that this is a young Indian team. But even Shubman Gill has been around for five years now. Akash Deep hasn’t played much for India, but he’s seasoned in domestic cricket. This team has experience. They’ve all just played IPL, which is high-pressure cricket.

Yet, in crunch situations, we’re falling short. Is it mental fatigue? Physical tiredness? England’s summer is unusually hot this year. People think Indians should be used to heat, but it’s different in England. Joe Root even said that 30°C in England feels like 45°C elsewhere. The sun’s intensity takes a toll.

Also read: Lord's Test: Bumrah fifer, Rahul's unbeaten fifty keep India steady after Root ton

That might be contributing to physical exhaustion and mental lapses. The team needs to address this—whether it's mindset, recovery, or preparation.

There’s been talk about the Dukes ball losing shape quickly. What’s your view?

Yes, it’s been a significant issue. Bumrah has mentioned it, and so has Joe Root. The ball is going soft too soon—within 20-odd overs. That’s not how the Dukes ball used to behave.

Traditionally, it would last 50–70 overs, which bowlers looked forward to. Bumrah recalled how in 2018 he didn’t have to change the ball once. Now, it’s being changed frequently. Bumrah hinted that it could be due to the surfaces or weather. He didn’t point fingers, but it raises questions—has the ball changed in design? Is it becoming more batter-friendly?

Even England’s bowlers asked for ball changes. So this isn’t just India’s concern. The Dukes manufacturer should investigate, and English commentators should acknowledge it on air instead of brushing it aside.

With Jasprit Bumrah’s availability uncertain for the fourth Test, can India still bounce back?

Yes, we can. We did it in the second Test without Bumrah. I saw Prasidh Krishna practicing extensively during this Test. He’s adjusting his length, bowling fuller, and working with the bowling coach and Gautam Gambhir.

Also read: Joe Root hits 37th Test hundred to go past Rahul Dravid

From what I gathered, Bumrah is unlikely for Manchester and may return for the Oval Test. The team has been consistent in saying he’ll sit out the first three matches unless something changes in the next eight days.

Manchester could see conditions more favorable to fast bowlers—rain is expected, which means swing. If Prasidh Krishna plays, he’ll need to stick to that fuller length he’s been practicing.

India can bounce back. The real question is whether they can mentally recover from this defeat, focus on those crunch moments, and move on. If they can do that, 2-2 is still very much possible.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.