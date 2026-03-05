Live | Ind vs Eng, T20 WC semis: Samson falls for 89; India cross 150
India are unchanged while England brought in Jamie Overton for Rehan Ahmed. The winner of today's game meets New Zealand in final on Sunday
Defending champions India face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai today. The hosts start as favourites at the Wankhede Stadium. This is the third last-four encounter in a row between the sides at the World Cup.
In the previous two occasions, both won one each in 2022 and 2024, and the winner went on to clinch the trophy.
The winner of today's contest will meet New Zealand in the final on Sunday (March 8) in Ahmedabad. On Wednesday, New Zealand defeated South Africa in the first semi-final.
Live Updates
- 5 March 2026 8:10 PM IST
India 167/3 in 14 overs
A successful over from Jacks, got the wicket of Samson.
- 5 March 2026 8:06 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav in the middle
Indian captain joins Dube. Score 160/3 in 13.1 overs.
- 5 March 2026 8:03 PM IST
WICKET: Sanju misses century
Jacks gets Samson. End of a superb knock. 89 off 42, 8x4, 7x6.
- 5 March 2026 8:02 PM IST
India 160/2 in 13 overs
Another big over for India. Archer concedes 15.
- 5 March 2026 8:00 PM IST
150 up for India in 13th over
Samson moves into the 80s. India on course to post 240-plus.
- 5 March 2026 7:58 PM IST
Archer back for 2nd spell
England need wickets. Brook throws the ball to Archer.
- 5 March 2026 7:57 PM IST
India 145/2 in 12 overs
15 runs off Rashid's over. Samson 76, Dube 17.
- 5 March 2026 7:52 PM IST
India 130/2 in 11 overs
11 runs off Overton's over.
- 5 March 2026 7:48 PM IST
India 119/2 in 10 overs
India is in a great position to post in excess of 200. Current run rate 11.90.
- 5 March 2026 7:46 PM IST
WICKET: Rashid gets Kishan
Kishan c Jacks b Rashid 39 (18b, 4x4, 2x6). 97-run partnership broken. Much-needed breakthrough for England. Shivam Dube is the new man in.