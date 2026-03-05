Live | Ind vs Eng, T20 WC semis: Samson falls for 89; India cross 150

Defending champions India face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai today. The hosts start as favourites at the Wankhede Stadium. This is the third last-four encounter in a row between the sides at the World Cup.

In the previous two occasions, both won one each in 2022 and 2024, and the winner went on to clinch the trophy.

The winner of today's contest will meet New Zealand in the final on Sunday (March 8) in Ahmedabad. On Wednesday, New Zealand defeated South Africa in the first semi-final.

