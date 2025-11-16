India in trouble at 51/4 in 124-run chase as South Africa fight back in Kolkata Test

India’s chase of a modest 124 against South Africa began on a disastrous note on the third morning of the opening Test in Kolkata on Sunday, as the hosts slipped into early trouble, losing both openers cheaply to Marco Jansen’s new-ball burst.



Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for a duck and KL Rahul departed for one, leaving India tottering at 10 for 2 at Lunch on Day 3. The post-lunch session brought no respite. Dhruv Jurel, who had walked in with the responsibility of steadying the innings, was dismissed by Simon Harmer, while Rishabh Pant fell for just two, compounding India’s problems and leaving them reeling at 51 for 4. With captain Shubman Gill ruled out of the match due to a neck injury, effectively leaving India a batter short, the hosts are already five wickets down in practical terms.



Gill, who was injured while batting on Day 2, was taken to hospital on Saturday evening and remains under observation, forcing India to chase the target with only ten available batters.

Earlier in the day, South Africa were bowled out for 153 in their second innings after resuming at 93 for 7. Captain Temba Bavuma anchored the innings with a gritty, unbeaten 55 off 136 balls, the first half-century of the match, guiding the visitors past 150 on a challenging surface. Corbin Bosch added crucial lower-order runs before Jasprit Bumrah removed him, and Mohammed Siraj cleaned up the tail.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of India’s bowlers, finishing with 4 for 50 and maintaining relentless pressure. India’s 30-run first-innings lead had set up what seemed a manageable chase, but a tricky pitch, disciplined South African bowling, and the absence of their injured skipper have turned the pursuit into a tense, uphill battle.