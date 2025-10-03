Jurel, Jadeja hit fifties as India extend lead to 164 at tea on Day 2

India continued their dominance as they reached 326 for four at tea on the second day of the opening Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday (October 3).

Dhruv Jurel (68) and Ravindra Jadeja (50) were at the crease at the break as India led the visitors by 164 runs.

Also read: Day 2 lunch report

Earlier, KL Rahul (100) got out after scoring a fine century.

India, starting the day on 121/2, lost the wicket of skipper Shubman Gill (50) during the opening session, while Rahul was dismissed right after the lunch break.

The hosts had dismissed West Indies for 162 on day one.





That's Tea on Day 2



Impressive fifties from Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja take #TeamIndia's lead to 164 runs 👏



We will resume with the last session shortly



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/MNXdZcelkD#INDvWI | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/aWWVFw9czz — BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2025



