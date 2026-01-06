ICC T20I Rankings: Harmanpreet moves up, Deepti loses top spot

Indian women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday (January 6) climbed two spots to reach 13th position in the latest ICC Women's T20I rankings for batters, following her match-winning knock in the fifth and final game against Sri Lanka.

India won the match by 15 runs and sealed the five-match series 5-0 which concluded on December 30 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Harmanpreet smashed 68 off 43 deliveries to bag the Player of the Match award and moved towards the top 10.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma continued to hold on to their third and sixth spots respectively as Australia's Beth Mooney topped the list.

Jemimah Rodrigues, however, slipped out of the top 10, and is placed 12th.

Bowlers’ rankings

Deepti Sharma lost the top spot in the bowling rankings, as her return of one for 28 in the fifth T20I was not enough to stop Australia's Annabel Sutherland's climb to the top.

Deepti has one rating point less than Sutherland's 736 as the Australian fast-bowling all-rounder regained the No. 1 position, which she first attained in August 2025 when Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal had similarly conceded the top spot to her.

The bowling rankings also saw Indian left-arm spinner Shree Charani advance five places to 47th.

For Sri Lanka, Kavisha Dilhari (up one place to 32nd) and Chamari Athapaththu (up three places to 48th) gained in the bowling rankings.

