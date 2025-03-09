Rohit Sharma’s coach asks for ‘gurudakshina’ ahead of Champions Trophy final

As Team India gears up for the high-stakes Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, cricket fans across the nation are filled with anticipation.

Among those rooting for the Men in Blue is none other than Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach, Dinesh Lad, who has sent a special message to his former protégé and the entire team.

Speaking exclusively to The Federal, Dinesh Lad expressed confidence in India’s ability to bring the trophy home. He drew a parallel to the team’s T20 World Cup triumph, reminding Rohit of the promise he made to deliver that title.





“The message for Team India and Rohit Sharma, in particular, is that the way you promised me a T20 World Cup and delivered, now I want your team to play good cricket and bring the trophy home,” Lad said.

With India displaying dominant form throughout the tournament, Lad is optimistic that if they continue playing at their best, they can conquer the final and lift the Champions Trophy. “I wish the team all the best and I want them to bring the trophy home, said Dinesh Lad.”

Rohit Sharma and the ‘Men in Blue’ will take on the Kiwis in the ICC Champions Trophy finals at 2 pm today.