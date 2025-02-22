Champions Trophy could be Rohit's last ICC event: Manjrekar

Dubai, Feb 22 (PTI) Former India cricketer Sanjay Mangrekar feels it's "very unlikely" that Rohit Sharma would be around till the 2027 Cricket World Cup, saying that the ongoing Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai could be the last ICC tournament for the stylish opening batter.

Rohit struggled for runs during the three-Test series against New Zealand and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He returned to form in style by smashing a century in the second ODI against England at Cuttack earlier this month, giving India hope as they prepared for the Champions Trophy.

But Rohit, who guided India to its second T20 World Cup triumph in the Caribbean last year, is 37-years-old and with the 50-over World Cup -- to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027 -- more than two years away, Manjrekar feels the Champions Trophy could be the Mumbai cricketer's last major tournament.

"I have a feeling (that) if he has decided, I mean can Rohit Sharma be there for the 2027 Cricket World Cup? I don't think so, very unlikely. So, then, this could be, what you are suggesting, could be the final tournament," said Manjrekar on ESPNcricinfo's Matchday programme.

Manjrekar added that Rohit would like to make a statement at the ongoing edition of the Champions Trophy, given that he is a world-class batter.

"I'm expecting Rohit Sharma to go out there and he should be actually liberated not so much by this being his sort of swansong or whatever, just by the fact that so much of quality batting to come (from him)," added Manjrekar.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan here on Sunday with Rohit expected to give his side a flying start.

Rohit's start to the marquee tournament has been noteworthy with the skipper scoring 41 in the opening match against Bangladesh and sharing a 69-run partnership with Shubman Gill.

Manjrekar also appreciated Rohit's selfless approach, saying the captain was always ready to give the team a great start to make things easier for the later-order batters.

"2023 World Cup (in India) Rohit Sharma's popularity soared. What they loved about Rohit Sharma is that they saw the captain was selfless, went out there... (he) could have got a hundred but (instead) gave a great flying start to the team and made things easier for the players coming after him," said Manjrekar.

Legendary leg-spinner and former India skipper Anil Kumble said Rohit won't hold back his stroke-play in the ongoing tournament as he was an out-and-out attacking batter.

"He'll look to attack those first 10 overs and get the team off to a great start. I don't think he's going to hold back. If there is a ball to be hit even after the 11th or 15th over when the field is out there, he has the capability to go the in-field fielders.

"He is one of those batters who has the maximum number of sixes in international cricket and I don't think he is thinking that 'look I need to be liberated for me to go and express myself'.

"He's the leader of this team and I'm sure he'll look to do that from ball one, irrespective of whether his form is in or not... that's the way he bats in white-ball cricket," added Kumble. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)