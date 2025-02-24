India, NZ in Champions Trophy semis; Pakistan knocked out

India and New Zealand on Monday (February 24) entered the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and eliminated hosts Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The semi-final slots from Group A were confirmed after the Kiwis defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in Rawalpindi on Monday night.

NZ on top of table

India and New Zealand both have won two matches apiece and the latter are on top of the table with a superior Net Run Rate.

In the tournament opener, New Zealand had beaten Pakistan by 60 runs. India won against Bangladesh and Pakistan by identical six-wicket margins in Dubai.

India vs NZ on Sunday

On Sunday (March 2), India and New Zealand face off in the last league game to decide the Group A toppers.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will meet in an inconsequential tie on February 27 in Rawalpindi.

Group B comprises Australia, South Africa, England and Afghanistan. On Tuesday, Australia face South Africa in Rawalpindi. Both sides won their opening matches, against England and Afghanistan respectively.