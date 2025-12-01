Gambhir’s relationship with Kohli-Rohit turns cold, BCCI upset: Report

A day after Virat Kohli scored a record 52nd ODI ton to lead India to a 17-run victory over South Africa in the first of the three-match series in Ranchi on Sunday (November 30), a report claimed head coach Gautam Gambhir’s relationship with Kohli and Rohit Sharma has turned cold.

Kohli and Rohit, who now play only one format – ODIs, returned to the Indian setup in Ranchi. While Kohli made a superb 120-ball 135, Rohit contributed 57 off 51 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. Thanks to Kohli, Rohit, and captain KL Rahul’s (60) knocks, India posted 349/8 in 50 overs. In reply, South Africa came close but were bowled out for 332 in 49.2 overs.

Kohli, Gambhir shake hands

During the match, after Kohli got out and entered the dressing room, he was seen shaking hands with Gambhir and also sharing a hug. However, all is not well between the duo, according to a report in Dainik Jagran on Monday (December 1).

The report claimed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is upset with Gambhir over his not good relationship with Rohit and Kohli.

“The relations between Gautam Gambhir and senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma aren’t as good as they should be, and there could be a meeting regarding the future of the two players. This could take place either in Raipur or Visakhapatnam – venues for the second and third ODIs,” Jagran quoted a BCCI source as saying.

“During the Australia series, Rohit and Agarkar did not interact at all. Between then and now, even Kohli and Gambhir haven’t spoken much to each other. Besides, the manner in which fans of Kohli and Rohit are attacking Gambhir on social media has made the BCCI upset,” the report added.

India will next face South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur on December 3, Wednesday. The series concludes in Visakhapatnam on December 6. ODIs will be followed by five T20Is from December 9 to 19.