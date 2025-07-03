Gill breaks Gavaskar’s record; full list of India captains with Test 200s

India’s captain Shubman Gill on Thursday (July 3) scored his maiden Test double hundred and set records during the second day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Gill is the sixth Indian Test captain to score a double century. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli are the others.

Kohli holds the record for most double centuries by an Indian Test skipper with seven scores of 200-plus in the five-day format.

Gill breaks Gavaskar's record

During his superb knock, Gill also broke Sunil Gavaskar’s record to register the highest score by an Indian Test captain in England.

Gill went past Gavaskar’s 221 scored at The Oval, London in 1979.

He is also the first Indian and Asian Test captain to score a double ton in England. The previous best was 193 by Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan at Lord’s in 2011.

200 off 311 balls

Gill, who scored 147 on his debut as Test captain at Leeds, completed his maiden double hundred in the traditional format when he pulled Josh Tongue towards deep fine leg for a single.

He took 311 deliveries to reach his double hundred.

On his way to his double ton, Gill smashed 21 fours and two sixes and became the third Indian batter to score a double ton in England after Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid.

He continued his good form to go past 250 as India crossed 540.

Scoring double hundreds as India Test captain

7 - Virat Kohli

1 - Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Shubman Gill