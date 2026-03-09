Four Indians in ICC’s Team of 2026 T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya were the four Indians named in ICC's Team of 2026 T20 World Cup after their team coasted to a record third title.

Player of the Tournament Samson leads the winning quartet, after the opener’s 321 runs from just five innings.

Samson started the tournament outside of the Indian playing eleven but shone bright with Player of the Match performances against the West Indies and England before making the highest individual score in a Men's T20 World Cup final with 89 against New Zealand on Sunday.

Kishan hit 317 runs – the fourth most of any player – as his performances across the top of the order anchored India's batting performances with a huge strike rate of 193.29.

He produced a masterful 77 as an opener against Pakistan before adjusting to number three with important knocks against England and New Zealand, including a half-century in the final.

Pandya is the third Indian batter included, with the all-rounder recognised for his contribution with bat and ball. He scored two half-centuries with the bat and produced devastating spells when it mattered, including 52 off 28 against Namibia, while he also took nine wickets in all.

Bumrah is the fourth Indian player in the team, with the Player of the Match in the final recognised for his excellent bowling performances.

Bumrah finished as the tournament's joint-leading wicket taker, with 14 from eight matches. He finished with figures of four for 15 in the final and posted an economy of 6.21 throughout the tournament.

The top of the order also includes Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, who finished as the tournament's top run-scorer with an aggregate of 383. That came at an average of 76.60 and was headlined by a pair of centuries, against Sri Lanka and Namibia.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament: 1. Sahibzada Farhan 2. Sanju Sansom (wicketkeeper) 3. Ishan Kishan 4. Aiden Markram (captain) 5. Hardik Pandya 6. Will Jacks 7. Jason Holder 8. Jasprit Bumrah 9. Lungi Ngidi 10. Adil Rashid 11. Blessing Muzarabani 12th player: Shadley van Schalkwyk. PTI

