Dream11 exits as Team India title sponsor; BCCI hunts for replacement

Fantasy sports giants Dream 11, which recently shut down its real money games after central government passed the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025' in both the Houses of Parliament, has intimated to the BCCI that it won't be able to continue with the title sponsorship of the Indian cricket team as the revenue stream is going to get hit badly.

Also Read: Asia Cup in UAE from September 9 to 28; India vs Pakistan on Sept 14

Bill affects cricket revenue

Due to the bill, cricket's revenue stream could be badly hit by the new bill as Dream 11 and My11Circle jointly contribute about Rs 1000 crore to BCCI through title sponsorship of Indian cricket team and Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a PTI report.

Dream11 has a 2023-2026 contract of USD 44 million (Rs 358 crore) for being the title sponsor of the Indian cricket team. It is also the official fantasy partner of the Indian Super League.

However, after the government bill was passed stating that "no person shall offer any, aid, abet, induce, indulge, engage in offering online money gaming services nor shall involve in any advertisement which directly or indirectly promotes any person to play any online money game", it served as a death knell to the main revenue stream of all major fantasy sports companies in India."

While the new bill allows social gaming and subscription-based use, the real money gaming ban means that the biggest chunk of their revenue stream is done away with.

Dream 11 pulls out of BCCI

Since Dream11 is no longer the title sponsor of the Indian cricket team, the BCCI has initiated the process to find a replacement, which is unlikely to be finalised in time for next month's Asia Cup.

Dream11 won't be continuing as the Indian cricket team's title sponsors, starting from the men's Asia Cup, after the government banned real money gaming under the recentlypassed 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming' act.

Dream11 won the tender for Indian national teams (Senior Men, women, Emerging (U23), U-19 men and women) in 2023 for a period of three years for Rs 358 crore (USD 44 million). They are exiting with almost a year still left in the contract but are unlikely to be penalised for it.

Also Read: BCCI to come under National Sports Governance Bill like other federations

BCCI confirms news

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the deal with Dream11 has ended and BCCI is putting the process in motion to get new title sponsor for various national teams.

"Our stand is very clear. With government regulations in place, the BCCI cannot continue its sponsorship relationship with Dream11 or any such other gaming company. Under the new restrictions, there is no scope and we are facing a roadblock with Dream11," Saikia told PTI on Monday (August 25).

"So we cannot continue with them and therefore trying to find some alternatives, and that process is now ongoing. The vacant position of the sponsor is something that we are trying to fill and till now nothing has been completed. Once something happens we will let you know with a media advisory," he added.

Also Read: BCCI set to host Asia Cup in UAE, India-Pakistan match likely

Blow to fantasy sports

The ban has affected the revenue streams of all fantasy gaming companies.

"No person shall offer any, aid, abet, induce, indulge, engage in offering online money gaming services nor shall involve in any advertisement which directly or indirectly promotes any person to play any online money game," the act states.

The legislation also makes it clear that there could be a financial penalty upto Rs one crore or a jail term of three years in case of a violation.

With Dream11's exit, another company My11Circle will also find it tough to remain the fantasy sports partner of the Indian Premier League. My11Circle has pledged Rs 625 crore for a period of five years (Rs 125 crore annually).

(With Agency inputs)