Can Root break Tendulkar’s records and how many Tests does he need?

England batter Joe Root on Friday (July 25) moved to second in the all-time Test run scorers list behind Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar after scoring his 38th century during the third day of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Root (150) first leapfrogged legendary Indian Rahul Dravid and South African great Jacques Kallis’ aggregate of runs in a space of eight balls and then went past Australian great Ricky Ponting by steering the ball behind point for a single as the Old Trafford crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Ponting praises Root

The right-handed Root is playing in his 157th Test.

Ponting had scored 13,378 runs in 168 matches at an average of 51.85, while Tendulkar continues to top the list with 15,921 runs (200 Tests, Average 53.78).

It was apt that Ponting was in the commentary box when Root went past him. The 34-year-old Root began his Test career with a 73-run knock on debut during England’s tour of India back in 2012 at Nagpur.

“Congrats, Joe Root. Magnificent,” a delighted Ponting, doing commentary alongside Ravi Shastri, hailed the Yorkshire man.

Can Root break Tendulkar’s record?

The big question now among fans and experts is whether the 34-year-old Root can surpass Tendulkar’s tally. Root now has 13,409 runs and needs 2,512 runs more to become the leading run scorer in Test cricket.

Root currently averages 50-plus in Test cricket and in the ongoing ICC World Test Champions 2025-2027 cycle, England are set to play a total of 21 Tests. So far, they have featured in fou,r including the ongoing match against India in Manchester.

With 17 more Tests remaining till the first half of 2027, and if Root plays in all of them, he, on current average (50), assuming he gets to bat in all 34 innings, he can score 1,700 runs. That would leave him just about 800-plus runs away from Tendulkar’s record.

During this 13-year Test career so far, Root has scored 85-plus runs per Test in 157 matches. In 60 Tests since 2021, he averages 93 per game. If he maintains his career average of 85, he needs 30 more Tests to go past Tendulkar.

However, it also depends on Root’s fitness and his willingness to carry on playing the five-day format. If he continues for another three to four years, till he turns 38, he has a good chance to surpass Tendulkar.

Another Tendulkar’s record that Root would be aiming for is 51 centuries. The England batter needs 14 more to own that milestone. Since 2021, Root has the most Test centuries – 21 (next best is 10 each by Steve Smith and Kane Williamson), and if he goes at this rate, he can break the centuries record too.

Ponting backs Root to go past Tendulkar

Speaking to the media at the end of the day’s play on Friday, England vice-captain Ollie Pope backed Root to won the record.

“He loves playing for England in Test cricket more than anything so I'm sure if his body allows...he'll obviously be driven to make it to number one, but I think he just wants to keep playing for as long as he can.

“The excitement he still has to play Test cricket, he’s always got the biggest smile on his face. The hunger he has for it, I wouldn't be surprised if he can chase him down,” said Pope.

Ponting also felt the same. “The way his career has gone, there is absolutely no reason why he will not go past Tendulkar. He is elegant, stylish, hungry. He has made it clear he is not one for stats and you are not when you are playing, but when you finish you can be proud of what you have achieved,” Ponting told Sky Sports.

Most Test runs (Top 5)

15,921 runs (200 Tests, 51 hundreds) - Sachin Tendulkar

13,409 (157, 38 hundreds) - Joe Root

13,378 (168, 41) - Ricky Ponting

13,289 (166, 45) - Jacques Kallis

13,288 (164, 36) - Rahul Dravid

Most Test hundreds (Top 5)

51 centuries - Tendulkar

45 - Kallis

41 - Ponting

38 - Root, Kumar Sangakkara

36 - Dravid

Note: All stats as of July 25, 2025