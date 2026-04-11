Board exams can wait! 15-year-old Sooryavanshi smashes RCB instead

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered another astonishing innings — a 26-ball 78 studded with seven sixes — to power Rajasthan Royals to a comfortable six-wicket win over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL on Friday.

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While most 15-year-olds across India were anxiously awaiting their Class 10 board results, this teenager from Bihar's Samastipur spent the evening dismantling a 202-run target, firing a 15-ball fifty as the Royals cantered home in just 18 overs.

Dhruv Jurel contributed a fluent 81 not out off 43 balls in what is shaping up to be his best IPL season with the bat — but when Sooryavanshi is in full flow, everyone else is reduced to a supporting act.

Jos Hazlewood's turn to get clobbered

Sooryavanshi continued to put the reputation of world-famous international bowlers at stake with his amazing bat speed and timing. The chubby-cheeked teenager had toyed with Jasprit Bumrah's ego in an earlier game and Friday was comeback man Jos Hazlewood's turn to get butchered.

Hazlewood, a red ball doyen, bowled a perfect delivery close to his body cramping Sooryavanshi for room. To his horror, he found the young boy just heavily chopping the delivery for a boundary.

The next two deliveries were boundaries over mid-on and then he fetched the Aussie's pace off delivery from outside the off-stump to dispatch into the square leg stands.

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The best shot, however, was a snap hit -- where he just whipped a yorker-length delivery from seamer Abhinandan Singh into the gallery -- just a bit wide of long-on.

Every shot that he hit left the crowd yearning for more. Who could have possibly imagined that he took only 15 balls to score 74 of his 78 runs in fours (8) and sixes (7).

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the stick

A wily bowler like Bhuvneshwar Kumar was treated with utter disdain as he added a staggering 108 runs for the second wicket in just 6.1 overs with Jurel. Even Jurel feasted on below-par Abhinandan, who had gone for 24 in one of his overs.

Critics are always sceptical about "second season blues" when it comes to newcomers but Sooryavanshi, just like his cricketing philosophy, is out there to change the popular perceptions.

His first season as a 14-year-old was an exceptional one. His second season, so far, has been magnificent.

Just when people were saying that a strike rate of 200 was the industry norm, Sooryavanshi upped the bar and took it to 300. He is not just on a mission to rewrite the record books, but to change perceptions and throw conventional wisdom out of the stadium -- along with his orbit-touching sixes.

He is not just knocking on the national T20 team door, he is in a mood to break it down. Earlier, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar's 40-ball-63 and a cameo from Impact Sub Venkatesh Iyer took RCB to 201 for 8, even though they were 25 runs short of what should have been a par score.

But once Sooryavanshi started hitting, it seemed like the total was 50 below par score.

(With Agency inputs)