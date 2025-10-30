KKR appoint Abhishek Nayar as head coach ahead of IPL 2026

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on Thursday (October 30) announced Abhishek Nayar as the new head coach of the team.

Nayar succeeds Chandrakant Pandit following the conclusion of the IPL 2025 campaign. Pandit was at the helm for three years and took KKR to the title in 2024.

Abhishek Nayar has been an integral part of the KKR setup for several years, having worked closely with the franchise’s players as part of its support staff and academy structure.

Nayar’s expertise and ability as a coach have been well established over the years. During his tenure as Assistant Coach of KKR, he played a vital role in shaping the growth of young talents.

Hailing from Mumbai, Nayar has been part of the KKR family since 2018 and is widely respected for his mentoring approach and eye for talent. In 2024, he also served as the Assistant Coach of the Indian men’s national team under Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, where he worked closely with the country’s top players.

“Abhishek has been a vital part of the Knight Riders setup since 2018, shaping our players both on and off the field. His understanding of the game and connection with players have been key to our growth. We’re thrilled to see him take over as Head Coach and lead KKR into its next chapter,” said Venky Mysore, CEO, Kolkata Knight Riders.

“The appointment marks a new chapter for the Knight Riders, as the team looks to build on its recent successes and prepare for the future. With a coach who understands the team’s long-term vision, KKR aims to continue its legacy of competitive and fearless cricket,” KKR said in a statement.