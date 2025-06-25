42 years of 1983 World Cup triumph: A day that made Indian cricket what it is

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) In the past four years, whenever June 25 comes, absence of one of the most vibrant members of the '83' whatsapp group rankles the other 13.

It is now almost four years since Yashpal Sharma left this world but there is not a single day that 'Yash Paaji' isn't missed by his teammates.

Just before COVID-19 hit, Yashpal, who was a selector in Punjab, had come to watch a Ranji Trophy match Delhi and lamented to a couple of journalists present there about not having a recording of India's first match against West Indies at Old Trafford where his 89 paved the way for an improbable 34-run win.

"I was ready to offer GBP 5000 to anyone who had the recording. I didn't get it. That was perhaps my best ODI knock. It seemed Maco (Malcolm Marshall) had an unwritten deal with me.

"Mere aate hi do gaaend chaati pe maarta thaa (At least two deliveries, I would take on my ribs)," Yashpal, who was the top scorer with 240 runs in the tournament, fondly recollected on that December day.

The candour is deeply missed by his teammates.

"Yes, he was a very popular member of the team and he is missed by every one of us," the legendary Sunil Gavaskar told PTI when asked about the only member, who is no longer with them.

The 83 WhatsApp group comprises the 14 members of that team and administrative manager PR Man Singh.

Whether the team wins the Border Gavaskar Trophy under Ravi Shastri or Roger Binny becomes BCCI president or for that matter Kirti Azad wins Lok Sabha elections, the group is always buzzing.

"We are in touch almost every day but most certainly today," Gavaskar said.

Back in 2008, the Vijay Mallya owned UB Group had organised the 25th anniversary celebration at the iconic Lord's with all team members present on that historic balcony.

In 2023, the Adani Group had also felicitated the members on the 40th anniversary of the Cup win.

However, this time with Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri busy with their media commitments for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and Dilip Vengsarkar also out of the country, the planned celebrations have been kept on hold.

"We had planned one this year but with the current series we had to postpone it. We have had a few celebrations on other years too.

"Two years back on the 40th anniversary, the Adanis felicitated the team at their headquarters in Ahmedabad," Gavaskar recalled.

It is 42 years and at least two more golden generations have also walked into the sunset since that day when first seeds of a behemoth called Indian cricket were sown.

"...1983 was huge. Watching Kapil Dev, Sandhu, Madan Lal, Roger Binny, Sandeep Patil at Lord's was huge. It inspired us a lot to take up cricket," one of India's greatest captains, Sourav Ganguly, told PTI in a recent podcast.

The stories associated with the tournament are still fresh and told and retold to the passing generations.

The biggest myth that has become a oft-repeated tale is that the BBC employees were on strike during Kapil's epic 175 not out against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells and that being the reason for no video recording of that game.

In his book 'Myth Busters', veteran journalist Gulu Ezekiel had explicitly put forth facts that on that very day, June 18, 1983, BBC aired England vs Pakistan at Manchester and West Indies vs Australia at Lord's.

The BBC crew did not consider India vs Zimbabwe a priority game.

Interestingly, that was the first and last ever International game played at Tunbridge Wells ground and that picturesque village field is a pilgrimage for Indian fans.

Those who live around that stadium have a Kapil Dev story to share for anyone who would care to listen.

This correspondent met one such British gentleman, who claimed that the house he bought from the original owner had a window pane smashed by a Kapil sixer.

Once the trophy had been won, a cash-strapped BCCI got in touch with India's Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar to perform at a fundraiser which allowed the board to hand over a cash prize of Rs two lakh to each member of the victorious side.

Mangeshkar was contacted by her good friend Raj Singh Dungarpur, who requested her to perform at a concert in Delhi.

As a token of gratitude, Mangeshkar, till her death, was entitled to two VIP tickets at any match that the Indian team played in the country.

They have all aged and have vague memories. Kapil was candid enough to tell young reporters recently that he doesn't remember anything from that historic innings.

They are also scattered in different parts of India. Gavaskar and Shastri live out of suitcases as premier broadcasters, and are voices of Indian cricket.

Krish Srikkanth runs a successful Tamil YouTube channel with his son Aniruddha, having been a chairman of selectors. Vengsarkar runs one of Mumbai's most successful academies with branches in Pune.

Sunil Valson lives in a quaint hill station in Northern India, Madan Lal runs his academy at Siri Fort and is an expert on TV channels while Syed Kirmani recently wrote his autobiography.

So did Mohinder Amarnath, who lives in Goa. Kirti Azad shuttles between Asansol and Delhi while dealing with voices in Trinamool Congress that consider him an outsider.

Binny is the BCCI president and probably, the quietest one among all those that the country's cricket establishment has ever heard.

But June 25 1983 ties them in a thread. PTI

