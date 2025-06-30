Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: England name unchanged playing XI; Archer misses training

Birmingham, Jun 30 (PTI) England have named an unchanged playing XI for the second Test against India even as fast bowler Jofra Archer missed Monday's training session at Edgbaston due to a family emergency.

While Archer is expected to rejoin the squad on Tuesday on the eve of the second Test beginning Wednesday, England have stuck with the side that secured a five-wicket win in the series opener at Headingley.

Archer, who had missed the opening Test, was added to the England squad for the five-match series last week but will have to wait for his chance.

"Men's fast bowler Jofra Archer will not be joining the England Test squad for today's training session at Edgbaston, Monday 30 June, due to a family emergency. He is expected to rejoin the squad tomorrow, Tuesday," the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) said on Monday.

Archer, who has struggled with elbow-related injury to his bowling arm over the last several years, last played in a Test more than four years ago against India in Ahmedabad.

The second Test is scheduled to begin here from Wednesday. England lead the series 1-0.

England Team for 2nd Test

Ben Stokes (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir. PTI

