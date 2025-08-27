22 runs off 1 ball: How RCB star Romario Shepherd, Guyana pulled off the unthinkable

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) and their big-hitting batter Romario Shepherd did the unthinkable during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match against St Lucia Kings (SLK) in Gros Islet on Wednesday (August 27) by scoring 22 runs off just one legal delivery.

Also read: Online Gaming Bill: India cricketers set to lose Rs 200 crore, says report

The incredible stat happened in the 15th over of the innings bowled by paceman Oshane Thomas, who conceded 33 runs in the 10-ball over, at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

How 22 runs were scored

Shepherd is known for his big hitting and did the same during IPL 2025 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), collected 18 runs off one legal delivery he faced, and the team had 22 runs off it.

Also read: Ashwin retires from IPL

The sequence of the 15th over bowled by Thomas was – Dot ball, 4, No-ball (1 run), Wide (1 run), No-ball plus 6 (7), No-ball plus 6 (7), 6, Dot ball, 1, 6.

The third ball of the over, bowled four times due to two no-balls and a wide, saw 22 runs being scored, with 18 coming off Shepherd’s bat – all three consecutive sixes.

Shepherd's knock in vain

Shepherd, who batted at No. 7, smashed 73 not out off just 34 balls with five fours and seven sixes. However, his knock went in vain as St Lucia Kings won by four wickets, successfully chasing down 203.

Ackeem Auguste overshadowed Shepherd’s knock with a 35-ball 73 with six fours and four fours.

It is worth recalling that Shepherd had scored the joint second-fastest half-century in IPL this year for RCB against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He hit a fifty off just 14 balls.