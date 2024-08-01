The Federal
x

Watch | Why are Bangladeshis upset with India?

Anti-India slogans were raised during the countrywide protests in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the governments in both the countries claiming their bilateral ties have reached new heights

Samir K Purkayastha
1 Aug 2024 4:47 AM GMT


BangladeshIndia-Bangladesh
Samir K Purkayastha
About the AuthorSamir K Purkayastha
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X
    sidekick