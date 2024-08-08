- Home
Watch | Govt recognising need for equitable growth, evident in Budget: Ruchi Gupta
8 Aug 2024 11:40 AM GMT ( Updated:2024-08-08 11:40:58 )Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay
Whether it's the uproar over the Karnataka Reservation Bill or the deaths of three UPSC aspirants, the core issue is the severe lack of jobs and policies that don't prioritize fair growth