The Federal
x

Watch | Does Modi 3.0 Cabinet adhere to 'coalition dharma'? | Capital Beat

10 Jun 2024 3:56 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-10 17:16:45  )Neelu Vyas

Which minister retains his/her old portfolio, and who gets a new one? Have the allies in the NDA been adequately accommodated in the new government?


Similar Posts

X
sidekick