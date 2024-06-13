The Federal
Watch | Can Opposition pressure Centre and delay rollout of new criminal laws? | Capital Beat

13 Jun 2024 3:11 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-13 15:39:30  )Neelu Vyas

SC lawyer Mohan Katarki asserts that the 3 new laws empower the police, potentially weaken citizens’ rights, and could undermine democracy


