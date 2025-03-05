Savarkar’s story: Myths, truths, and the political narrative

In a detailed discussion with senior journalist Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, former Union Minister Arun Shourie scrutinized the glorification of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar by the current political establishment, in his latest book. He delved into historical records, dispelled common myths, and highlighted contradictions between Savarkar’s claims and documented history.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France, he linked the city of Marseilles with Savarkar’s attempted escape in 1910, calling it a moment of Indian bravery. However, Shourie revealed that the reality of this incident is far from the popular narrative.

Savarkar’s Escape: A Mythical Bravery?

Shourie detailed that Savarkar’s so-called ‘heroic escape’ from a British ship was exaggerated. Documents from the Bombay government in 1956 confirm that he simply jumped from a ship docked just 10-12 feet from the port. There was no storm, no perilous swim, and he was caught within 100 yards by a French policeman. This, Shourie argued, contradicts the “Veer” (brave) title associated with Savarkar.

Savarkar and the Mercy Petitions

Another major controversy surrounding Savarkar is his repeated mercy petitions to the British during his incarceration in the Andaman cellular jail. Shourie pointed out that within two months of imprisonment, Savarkar pleaded for mercy. Over the years, he submitted at least seven such petitions, promising loyalty to the British.

In contrast, revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh refused to bow down to the British. Shourie noted that Savarkar’s petitions were unlike those of any other revolutionary and demonstrated his willingness to align with colonial rulers for personal benefit.

Savarkar’s Views on Hinduism and Hindutva

While Savarkar is often projected as a Hindu nationalist icon, his views on Hindu rituals, cow worship, and caste stand in stark contrast to mainstream Hindutva ideology. According to Shourie, Savarkar dismissed cow worship as irrational and viewed Hindu religious practices with skepticism. He even advocated for the rationalization of Hindu customs and spoke against caste-based discrimination.

Savarkar’s views on Hindutva were also exclusionary. He defined Hindutva based on shared land, culture, and heroes, deliberately excluding Muslims and Christians. Shourie warned that this exclusionary approach echoes the sectarian divisions that led to Pakistan’s instability.

Savarkar and Gandhi’s Assassination

Savarkar’s alleged involvement in Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination remains a contentious issue. Though acquitted due to lack of direct evidence, later findings by the Kapoor Commission suggested his ideological influence on Nathuram Godse. Shourie highlighted that Savarkar had long advocated political assassinations and was revered by those who conspired against Gandhi.

Justice Kapoor’s report stated that Savarkar had likely been aware of the conspiracy. Furthermore, Sardar Patel, in his letter to Nehru, acknowledged that Gandhi’s assassination was carried out by a small group closely linked to Savarkar.

Savarkar’s Role During World War II

Shourie debunked claims that Savarkar played a role in India’s independence struggle through military strategy. While Subhash Chandra Bose sought alliances with Germany and Japan to fight British rule, Savarkar actively encouraged Hindus to join the British army. He even facilitated Hindu Mahasabha leaders’ entry into coalition governments alongside the Muslim League.

This, Shourie argued, contradicts the popular narrative that Savarkar was a staunch anti-colonial freedom fighter. Instead, his actions demonstrated political opportunism rather than revolutionary zeal.

Hindutva State: A ‘Hindu Pakistan’ in the Making?

Shourie warned that the Hindutva project pursued today is not about Hindu nationalism but about creating an authoritarian state similar to Pakistan. He noted that the obsession with “purity” and exclusionary politics would lead India down a path of sectarian strife and state-sponsored religious orthodoxy.

By highlighting Savarkar’s contradictions—his rationalist approach to religion but staunchly exclusionary political ideology—Shourie underscored the dangers of idolizing him as a national icon.

History or Political Engineering?

Arun Shourie’s exhaustive research presents a stark contrast between the historical Savarkar and the politically constructed version of him today. By exposing discrepancies in Savarkar’s own accounts, his mercy petitions, his role during World War II, and his ideological influence on Gandhi’s assassins, Shourie challenges the current political glorification of Savarkar.

As India moves forward, Shourie emphasizes the need for factual historical discourse rather than myth-making. He urges citizens to engage with documented history rather than political propaganda.

