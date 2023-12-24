As EVs hit speed bump, parliamentary panel moots more hand-holding

Why did the government cut the subsidy on electric two-wheelers (e2W) in the summer of 2023? And why did it not extend the purchase incentives under the current policy regime to private four-wheelers? A Parliamentary Standing Committee has raised these and several other pertinent albeit uncomfortable points while making a number of suggestions to boost the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.

The parliamentary panel is rightly concerned over the dismal penetration of EVs in India despite a robust purchase-incentive scheme since 2019 and supply-side incentivisation through production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes. Data from the clean mobility dashboard show that the penetration of EVs in the overall vehicle registration in India in 2023 to date has been just 6.34 per cent for all vehicle categories put together. So, not even one in 10 vehicles registered on Indian roads are electric, as of now.

And these numbers show that the penetration has been subpar despite a nearly 40 per cent increase in sales of EVs between 2022 and 2023.

Now, as various ministries speak in different voices over the need to continue a subsidy regime to promote faster adoption of EVs, the parliamentary panel has recommended an extension of the subsidy regime for another three years. Given that the second term of the Modi government is nearing its end and any decision on continuing incentives on EVs will likely fall on the new government, it is unclear whether the recommendations of the panel would be taken with any seriousness.

Government support

But what the MPs on the panel have said echoes the sentiment repeatedly expressed by a large number of EV OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). They have all been demanding continued support from the government to help this nascent industry gain traction.

Since 2019, the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) has been operational in its second edition. The parliamentary panel has noted that of the scheme outlay of Rs 10,000 crore, the initial targets were to create demand by supporting 7,210 e-Buses, five lakh e-3 Wheelers, 55,000 e-4 Wheeler Passenger Cars, and 10 lakh e-2 Wheelers. But, the targets for each vehicle category were subsequently revised downward.