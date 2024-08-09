Vinesh’s appeal for silver medal: CAS says decision before end of Paris Olympics

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 has been accepted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the decision will be announced before the end of the Games.



In an official statement issued on Friday (August 9), CAS said it has received an appeal from Vinesh requesting for a silver medal after she was disqualified from the 50 kg final due to being overweight by 100 grams.

The CAS said the application by Vinesh was filed on August 7 and added that she did not request for “urgent interim measures”.

“An application was filed at the CAS Ad hoc Division at 16:45 CEST on 7 August 2024 by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (the Applicant) in relation to the decision taken by United World Wrestling (UWW) to replace her, because of her failed second weigh-in, before the gold medal match of the Women’s Freestyle 50kg competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that was due to commence at 18:15 CEST the same day (the Challenged Decision),” the CAS said.

It added, “The Applicant initially sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the Challenged Decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final.

“However, she did not request urgent interim measures. The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW would have had to be heard first. The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the Challenged Decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal.”

“The matter has been referred to the Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC (AUS), sitting as a Sole Arbitrator, who will hold a hearing with the parties today. The Sole Arbitrator’s decision is expected to be issued before the end of the Olympic Games,” the CAS said further.

Following her disqualification, Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling. The Paris Olympics 2024 conclude on Sunday (August 11).