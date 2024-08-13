The Federal
Vinesh Phogats Olympic CAS hearing verdict later today; India awaits
x
Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat, in Paris. Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Paris Olympics after she was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final match | PTI

Vinesh Phogat's Olympic CAS hearing verdict later today; India awaits

United World Wrestling opposes Vinesh Phogat's plea as CAS decision looms

The Federal
13 Aug 2024 9:39 AM GMT

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has opposed wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal, even as the final ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is awaited later today.

Vinesh was disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics women's 50kg wrestling final for being 100 G over the weight limit. In response, she filed two appeals with CAS: one challenging her disqualification from the gold medal match, and another seeking consideration for a joint silver medal. While CAS rejected her appeal regarding the gold medal, it has agreed to review her request for the joint-silver.

The CAS verdict is expected to be announced by 9:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, August 13. India is waiting.

2024 Paris OlympicsVinesh Phogat
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick