Vinesh Phogat's Olympic CAS hearing verdict later today; India awaits

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has opposed wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal, even as the final ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is awaited later today.

Vinesh was disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics women's 50kg wrestling final for being 100 G over the weight limit. In response, she filed two appeals with CAS: one challenging her disqualification from the gold medal match, and another seeking consideration for a joint silver medal. While CAS rejected her appeal regarding the gold medal, it has agreed to review her request for the joint-silver.



The CAS verdict is expected to be announced by 9:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, August 13. India is waiting.