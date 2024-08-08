Vinesh Phogat retires | Sakshi Malik: 'It's the defeat of every daughter of our country'

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) India woke up to another shock on Thursday after a heartbroken Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling, prompting an outpouring of support from the sporting community.

The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout in the Olympics on Wednesday, announced her decision to retire on social media, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue anymore.

India’s Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winner Bajrang Punia led the tributes for Vinesh, saying she did not lose yet she has been defeated.

"Vinesh, you did not lose but yet you have been defeated. For us, you will always be a winner and along with being India’s daughter you are India’s pride as well,” he said in a post in Hindi.

Sakshi Malik, the first Indian female wrestler to win an Olympics medal — a bronze at 2016 Rio de Janeiro — said all that has transpired with Vinesh is a "defeat of every daughter of our country".

“Vinesh you were not the one who lost. It's the defeat of every daughter of our country for whom you fought,” Sakshi wrote on 'X'.

"This is a defeat for entire country. The country is with you. As an athlete I salute your struggle and passion," she said.

Dronacharya Awardee coach Mahavir Phogat said she might have taken the decision in the heat of the moment and people close to the wrestler would encourage her to aim for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"It is true, people lose heart. When she will come, we (I, Bajrang, Gita) will all sit and talk. We will take a decision and convey it. In the heat of the moment, people take such decisions but after some time, we will decide on it,” Mahavir told PTI Videos.

"We will encourage her to play 2028 Olympics. I thank (the) Haryana govt for announcing the reward. As long as I am active, I will be helping the athletes," he said.

Geeta Phogat, the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, said it was "very sad" to see the way Vinesh retired from the sport.

"Sister Vinesh, we will always be we will always be indebted to you for what you have done for the country. Your passion and struggle will be remembered for centuries,” she wrote on 'X'.

"You are a role model for all girls. You saying goodbye to wrestling like this is very sad for the whole family and the whole country." PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)