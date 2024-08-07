Vinesh Phogat disqualified: WFI has filed appeal to UWW, says IOA chief PT Usha

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has lodged an appeal with the United World Wrestling (UWW) against the disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha said on Wednesday (August 7).

On Wednesday, Vinesh was disqualified from competing in the women's 50 kg final after she was found to be overweight by 100 grams.

In a statement, Usha said that the IOA is giving all the support to Vinesh and is following up on the appeal by WFI to UWW in "the strongest possible manner". Usha said she was "shocked and disappointed" by Vinesh's disqualification.

Usha also said that she met Vinesh at the Olympics Village and assured IOA's and the Indian government's complete support.

"I met Vinesh at the Olympic Village Polyclinic a short while ago and assured her of complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, Government of India and the whole country. We are providing Vinesh all medical and emotional support," she said. "The Wrestling Federation of India has filed an appeal to UWW to reconsider the decision to disqualify Vinesh and IOA is following that up in the strongest possible manner."

The IOA chief said despite concerted efforts from all, Vinesh could not meet the competition's weight requirements.

"I am aware of the relentless efforts made by Vinesh, medical team, led by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and the Chef-de-Mission Gagan Narang through the night to ensure that she could meet the competition requirements," Usha said. "The IOA is taking every step to ensure that the morale of the contingent remains high. We are sure all Indians will stand with Vinesh and the entire Indian contingent."