Vinesh Phogat disqualified: PM Modi tells IOA chief PT Usha to explore all options

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to explore all options to overturn the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

On Wednesday, it came as a huge shock for Vinesh that she was disqualified from competing in the women’s 50 kg final after being found overweight by just 100 grams.

Now, reports have stated that Modi has asked IOA President PT Usha to exhaust all possible options in Vinesh’s case.

Modi had also posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Vinesh is a “champion among champions” and said the disqualification hurts.

“Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing,” Modi wrote on X.

“At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you,” he added.

Vinesh was set to fight against USA’s Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the final but will now return home without any medal.

Fans, sportspersons and politicians have been rallying around Vinesh ever since the news of her disqualification broke on Wednesday.

But despite all the efforts, the disqualification is set to stand. Even IOA in its statement accepted the decision and asked everyone to respect Vinesh’s privacy.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand,” the IOA said in a statement on its X handle.