Vinesh Phogat disqualified: From PM Modi to Tendulkar, who said what?

After Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from competing in the women’s 50 kg final at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 final, reactions have been pouring in from sportspersons, politicians, and fans.

On Wednesday (August 7), Vinesh was disqualified from facing USA’s Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for gold medal as she was found to be overweight by 100 grams.

Here are some of the reactions to Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification.

PM Narendra Modi

“Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you.”

PT Usha, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President

“Vinesh’s disqualification is very shocking. I met Vinesh at the Olympic Village polyclinic a short while ago and assured her of complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, Government of India and the whole country. We are providing Vinesh all medical and emotional support. The Wrestling Federation of India has filed an appeal to UWW (United World Wrestling) to reconsider the decision to disqualify Vinesh and IOA is following that up in the strongest possible manner.”

“I am aware of the relentless efforts made by Vinesh, medical team, led by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and the Chef-de-Mission Gagan Narang through the night to ensure that she could meet the competition requirements. The IOA is taking every step to ensure that the morale of the contingent remains high. We are sure all Indians will stand with Vinesh and the entire Indian contingent.”

Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, Team India’s Chief Medical Officer at Paris Olympics

“We had tried all possible drastic measures throughout the night including cutting off her hair, shortening her clothes. Despite all this, we could not make that 50 kg weight category. Following disqualification, as a precautionary measure, Vinesh was administered some intravenous fluids just to prevent dehydration. And, typically we get blood tests done to make sure that everything is normal. So, this process is going on at the local Olympic hospital here (Paris). All of Vinesh’s parameters during this weight cut were normal. And, throughout this process, she felt perfectly normal.”

PV Sindhu, Badminton player

“Dear Vinesh Phogat, you will always be a champion in our eyes. I was deeply hoping you could win the gold. The little time I spent with you at PDCSE (Padukone – Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence) was watching a woman with a superhuman will fight to get better. It was inspiring. I am here for you always, sending all the universe’s positivity your way.”

Bajrang Punia, Wrestler

“Vinesh you are a gold medallist of courage and morality. You are a daughter of the soil and hence this medal also belongs to the soil. You fought with great courage. Yesterday when the Olympic officials weighed you before playing, your weight was absolutely perfect. No one wants to believe what happened this morning. 100 grams. I can’t believe that this has happened to you. The whole country is unable to hold back its tears. Olympic medals of all countries are on one side and your medal is on the other.”

“Every person in the world was praying for you. Every woman in the world felt this medal was like a personal medal. I wish these voices of all the women of the world reach the right place. I hope that all the women wrestlers of the world participating in the Olympics will stand in solidarity with Vinesh.”

Geeta Phogat, Wrestler

“Sister Vinesh Phogat, you are our Golden Girl, what you have done will always be remembered in history. Life is a struggle and the name of that struggle is Vinesh. One moment you create history by reaching the Olympic finals and the next moment, unfortunately, everything is lost. Sister, we cannot even imagine the pain you must be feeling at this time. But today the eyes of every true Indian are moist. A champion is always a Champion.”

Sunil Gavaskar, Cricket legend

“I think it’s (the) most unfortunate. I also think it’s (the) most unfair. I do hope that the authorities will take notice of it, take a strong response to this because this is not just the initial round. We’re talking about the world medal round and therefore this cannot and should not be taken lying down by anybody in India whether it's the Indian Olympic Association or the government of India. We actually must be protesting very, very strongly about this whole thing.”

Sachin Tendulkar, Cricket legend

“Nisha Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat, your courage and determination have inspired the entire nation. Nisha, fighting through injury with such spirit was truly remarkable. Vinesh, despite the heartbreak of disqualification, your incredible journey to the finals and victory against Yui Susaki have earned our deepest admiration. You both embody the spirit of champions. Although the outcomes weren’t what we had hoped for, your resilience and heart have made a lasting impact. Hold your heads high, knowing that the entire nation stands with you in support. Thank you for giving your all for India. We are incredibly proud of you both.”

Harbhajan Singh, Former India cricketer

“Heartbreaking to know that Vinesh is disqualified for the final match. Vinesh Phogat, you are our pride. Keep your chin up... you are our Gold Medal.”

Vijendra Singh, Boxer

“Everyone is sad Vinesh. But I salute your spirit.”

Sakshi Malik, Wrestler

“My heart is nervous and troubled, what Vinesh has done is beyond imagination. This is perhaps the most devastating incident to happen to an Indian athlete in this Olympics. We can’t even imagine what she might be going through. If it was possible, I would have given my medal to Vinesh.”

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

“It is unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat, India's pride, who reached the finals after defeating world champion wrestlers, was disqualified on technical grounds. We have full hope that the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and provide justice to the daughter of the country. Vinesh is not one to give up, we are confident that she will come back stronger in the arena. You have always made the country proud Vinesh. Even today the whole country stands with you as your strength.”

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

“Vinesh Phogat ji, you are a pride for all Indians, a winner, a champion. Don't be disappointed... Your excellent performance in Paris Olympics-2024 has illuminated Mother India with a golden glow on the global stage. Not just hope, but (I have) complete confidence that you will soon return to the field stronger than before. The whole country stands with you.”