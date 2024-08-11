Vinesh cites hectic schedule, distance between Athletes Village and arena for not making weight cut

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has expressed hope that Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will deliver a favourable judgement in the appeal filed against wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification before the 50 kg gold medal match at the Paris Olympics.

As the arguments were put forth in front of the CAS, Vinesh reportedly cited the tight schedule between her bout as well as the distance between Athletes' Village and the competition arena as the reason behind her failure to make the weight cut.



Sole Arbitrator Annabelle Bennett heard all parties over three hours, and they were accorded the opportunity to file detailed legal submissions on the matter, followed by hearing and oral arguments.



Phogat was found 100 gm overweight on the day she was to contest the final, and was consequently ruled ineligible for the bout, a decision the Indian side has challenged, making United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) respondents in the case.



“The excess of 100 gm is extremely negligible (representing around 0.1 to 0.2 percent of the athlete’s weight) and can easily be caused by the bloating of a human body during summer weather, as the heat makes the human body retain more water, scientifically for survival purposes. It can also be due to muscle mass increase as the athlete competed three times on the same day. It can also be caused by the food consumption of the athlete after the competitions to sustain her health and integrity for the demanding competitions,” Phogat’s counsel submitted.



Meanwhile, in a statement, IOA chief PT Usha said, “IOA deems its duty to back Vinesh and would like to reaffirm its steadfast, unflinching, and unwavering support to her, regardless of the outcome of this matter. We are proud of her countless achievements on the wrestling mat throughout her stellar career.”



CAS has said it will deliver a verdict before the Paris Olympics come to close on Sunday.



Dejected and heartbroken at the turn of events and her dreams of a gold medal shattered, Phogat subsequently announced her retirement from the sport.

