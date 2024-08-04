Sreejesh's saves were nothing short of miracle, India can win gold: Dhanraj Pillay

New Delhi, August 4 (PTI) Dhanraj Pillay had tears of heartbreak when India missed out on a potential semi-final berth at Sydney Olympics conceding a goal against Poland in the dying moments after leading for 69 minutes. That was closest that Dhanraj, an all-time hockey great had come to an Olympic medal.

On Sunday, as India doggedly defended for 42 minutes with 9 men on the outfield and the special man named PR Sreejesh, who keeps raising the "bar", the former centre forward couldn't hold back his tears watching his team make it to the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics. "I couldn't stop my tears. I have never seen such performance in many years and now I am convinced that this team can bring us the Olympic gold after 44 years," the former India skipper said.

As soon as Rajkumar Pal scored the winning goal in the shoot-off, an emotional Dhanraj, glued to the TV at home, jumped in joy.

"Tears started falling from my eyes automatically. I saw such a match for the first time after the Sydney Olympics 2000. Sreejesh was standing like a wall in front of the goalpost and the number of saves he made is nothing short of a miracle," Dhanraj, who has played four Olympics and four World Cups, told PTI Bhasha .

"I had goosebumps while watching the match. I was so happy that I started shouting loudly after India's fourth goal in the penalty shootout. I was told that people in my society apartment would come out but I was so happy that I could not control,” said the veteran, who never ever got a chance to play even a semi-final .

Eight times champion India won the last Olympic gold in Moscow in 1980 and after 41 years Indian team brought a bronze medal from Tokyo games in 2020.

"After many years, I enjoyed the match to the fullest. I did not move from my place even for a minute, " he said while trying to control his emotions.

He was short of words while praising Harmanpreet Singh and company.

"I have no words to praise this performance. Playing over 40 minutes of the quarter-final with 10 players was not easy. We were defensive but that was necessary. The way Sreejesh and our defenders played today and the way all four of them showed amazing skills in the penalty shootout. I am speechless" , he said .

When asked what advice he would give to the team for the semi-finals, he said, "I would advise them to play in the same way and not put any pressure on themselves. The way this team has played these six matches, I am sure that it can bring us the Olympic gold medal after 44 years.'' ''This team has everything that is needed to become an Olympic champion. Along with the players, I was seeing Craig Fulton and Shivendra Singh in the coaching staff, how full of energy they were and how they were constantly standing and giving instructions," he said.

For Dhanraj, PR Sreejesh now enjoys legendary status in Indian hockey.

''Indian hockey has produced many great players, but I would put Sreejesh in the category of legend. A player like him comes once in a generation,'' he was forthright in his assessment.

After defeating Australia in the Olympics after 52 years in the last pool match, Sreejesh had said that he is the Dhanraj Pillay of this generation of players.

''This is a big compliment for me. If someone is appreciating my contribution in this way and that too a player like Sreejesh, then it is a matter of great pride. Now this team should win gold for Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh, '' he added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)