PM Modi dials Manu Bhaker, lavishes praise on Olympic bronze medallist

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Pleased with Manu Bhaker's remarkable tale of redemption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the pistol ace after her historic bronze medal-winning feat at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by finishing third in the 10m air pistol event, an achievement that opened the country's account in the ongoing Games and ended a 12-year wait for its shooters.

"Many, many congratulations to you, Manu. Since hearing the news of your win, the whole country is basking in the glory of your success," PM Modi said during his telephonic interaction with the 22-year-old shooter.

That Bhaker narrowly missed out on a silver did not escape the PM's attention.

"You missed out on a silver by the smallest of margins but still you have made the country proud. You deserve credit on two counts - one for winning a bronze medal and another for becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting," the PM added.

Bhaker thanked the PM for helping the athletes.

"Sir, everything is well taken care of, we are doing well. My teammates are also saying namaste to you," she said.

A pistol malfunction during qualification at Tokyo Olympics had left her crestfallen but three years later, Bhaker got what she craved.

Modi also lauded the shooter for the manner in which she redeemed herself after the disappointment in Tokyo.

"In the Tokyo Olympics, equipment malfunction came in your way of winning a medal. But this time, you have not left any stone unturned and more than compensated for that with the medal." To this Bhaker said, she is now focussed on her remaining events -- 25m pistol, 10m pistol mixed team.

"I have events coming up and I am confident of doing well." Bhaker, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7 here. Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh bagged the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

Bhaker will be competing in two more events at the Games and has a chance to add to her bronze.

The PM added, "I firmly believe that you will do well in the coming events too. The beginning has been so well, it will raise your confidence to another level and the country will benefit from that," Modi told Bhaker.

He added, "Your hard work will bring the rewards. Have you called up home and spoken to your father Ram Kishan ji? He has always wanted to see you excel in sports and do your country proud. I wish you all the very best and my blessings are with you." "No, I have not spoken to them yet. I will call them," responded Bhaker.

The PM also inquired about the facilities at the Games Village.

"Hope all arrangements are in place there for the athletes and all your teammates are comfortable. We also tried to ensure that our athletes are taken care of well there and they get everything." PTI

