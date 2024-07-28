Photos: Manu Bhaker wins bronze to script history at Paris Olympics
The 22-year-old Bhaker from Haryana is the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal at the Olympics
Indian shooter Manu Bhaker on Sunday (July 28) created history by winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 in France. This was India's first medal at this year's Games.
The 22-year-old Bhaker from Haryana is the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal at the Olympics. She finished third in the 10 metres Air Pistol event final, which was a closely contested affair in Chateauroux, France.
Bhaker's medal also ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal at the Olympics. After the disappointment at her maiden Olympics in Tokyo in 2021 where she was reduced to tears after a pistol malfunction, Bhaker has plenty of reasons to celebrate in Paris.
Here are some of the images from Bhaker's bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics.