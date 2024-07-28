Photos: Manu Bhaker wins bronze to script history at Paris Olympics

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker on Sunday (July 28) created history by winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 in France. This was India's first medal at this year's Games.

The 22-year-old Bhaker from Haryana is the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal at the Olympics. She finished third in the 10 metres Air Pistol event final, which was a closely contested affair in Chateauroux, France.

Bhaker's medal also ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal at the Olympics. After the disappointment at her maiden Olympics in Tokyo in 2021 where she was reduced to tears after a pistol malfunction, Bhaker has plenty of reasons to celebrate in Paris.

Here are some of the images from Bhaker's bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics.

Manu Bhaker (left) of India in action during the 10m Air Pistol Women event of the Shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting centre in Chateauroux, France, Sunday, July 28. PTI

Manu Bhaker drinks water during the final. PTI

Manu Bhaker celebrates her bronze medal win. PTI

Manu Bhaker celebrates with the tricolour. AP/PTI

Gold medallist Korea's Jin Ye Oh with her silver medallist compatriot Kim Yeji and bronze medallist India's Manu Bhaker after the 10m Air Pistol Women's Final event at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Chateauroux, France, Sunday, July 28. PTI

Medallists playfully bite their medals. AP/PTI

Manu Bhaker with her medal. PTI

Manu Bhaker with her bronze medal. AP/PTI

Medallists on the podium. AP/PTI





Manu Bhaker during pre-event training at the Paris Olympics. AP/PTI







