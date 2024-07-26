Paris Olympics: Train lines hit by 'malicious acts' disrupting traffic, says rail company

Paris, Jul 26 (AP) The French national rail company SNCF said Friday that high-speed lines were hit by several “malicious acts” that heavily disrupted traffic on the day of the high-risk Olympics opening ceremony.

Lines in the west, north and east of France were affected, SNCF announced.

Government officials denounced the incidents hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, which are happening around France, though there was no immediate sign of a link to the Games.

Many French families are also heading on summer vacation Friday. (AP)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)