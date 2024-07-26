Paris Olympics tennis: Tough draw for Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji to start against French duo

Paris, Jul 25 (PTI) India's top singles player Sumit Nagal will begin his Paris Olympics campaign against French Moutet Corentin, who he had beaten in April and could run into formidable Australian world number six Alex di Minaur in the second round if he wins the opener.

Nagal, ranked 80th in the world, shares a 2-2 head-to-head record with Moutet, who is placed 12 places above him in the ATP singles chart.

If Nagal can clear the first round, he might face Wimbledon quarterfinalist Di Minaur in the second round.

Di Minaur withdrew from the last-eight Wimbledon clash against Novak Djokovic due to a hip injury.

In the men's doubles, Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji have been drawn to meet the French team of Fabien Reboul and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. Bopanna has shared the court with Roger-Vasselin in the past on the ATP Tour.

This is Bopanna's last chance to win an Olympic medal. He had finished fourth with Sania Mirza in the mixed doubles event at 2016 Rio Games. PTI

