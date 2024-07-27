Paris Olympics: Tarun Tahiliani’s saree design for PV Sindhu-led women contingent sparks row

The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics was a moment of pride for India as badminton star PV Sindhu led the contingent as one of the flag-bearers. However, the celebration was quickly overshadowed by controversy surrounding the saree she wore, designed by renowned fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. As photographs of the entire Indian women contingent wearing the same sarees went viral, the design drew sharp reaction from people, with many people going hammer and tongs at the designer.

The saree, intended to reflect the Indian tricolor with traditional ikat-inspired prints and Banarasi brocade, drew sharp criticism from various quarters. Nandita Iyer, a prominent food writer and commentator, voiced her strong disapproval by criticising the choice of fabric, the use of ikat prints, and the overall lack of imagination in the design. She on X (formerly Twitter): “Hello Tarun Tahiliani! I have seen better Sarees sold in Mumbai streets for Rs 200 than these ceremonial uniforms you’ve ‘designed’. Cheap polyester-like fabric, Ikat PRINT (!!!), tricolors thrown together with no imagination. Did you outsource it to an intern or come up with it in the last 3 minutes before the deadline? Such a disgrace to the rich weaving culture and history of India.





https://x.com/nuts2406/status/1817089968281641162?s=46&t=ACgh6KE6U61bFNrrULg7Ew





Social media abuzz with criticism

Social media was abuzz with similar sentiments, with many questioning the aesthetic appeal and cultural representation of the saree. Some users compared it unfavourably to sarees available on Mumbai streets for a fraction of the price. “I’m a handloom enthusiast myself, but I don’t understand why people are complaining about this uniform. Viscose is easier to maintain than cotton and athletes need comfort. Had the dress been made of khadi, people would have said it’s too ‘dull’ (that’s the word I always hear),” wrote Natasha Ramarathnam. “I bet if you gave them the opportunity to DIY or bring something out of their own closet they could have done so much better because they don’t deserve these type of uniforms I am so sure,” wrote another X user.



“Seriously disappointed at Tarun Thilliani heard he designed the Olympics uniform for India was expecting some exceptional from him!!! Such a waste!” wrote a jewellery designer. While some defended the saree as a modern interpretation of traditional elements, the majority of online discourse expressed disappointment and frustration with the design.