Paris Olympics: PV Sindhu opens campaign with win over Fathimath Abdul Razzaq

Paris, Jul 28 (PTI) Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler PV Sindhu began her Paris Olympics campaign with a resounding straight game win over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq here on Sunday.

The gulf of class between the two players was evident as Sindhu, vying for a third Olympic medal, took just 29 minutes to dispatch her lower-ranked opponent 21-9 21-6 in the Group M fixture.

The 10th seeded Indian, who won a silver medal in the Rio Games in 2016 and a bronze in the last edition in Tokyo, will take on world No. 75 Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in her second group match on Wednesday. PTI

