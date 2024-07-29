Paris Olympics shooting: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh qualify for bronze medal match

Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh on Monday (July 29) qualified for the bronze medal match in the 10 metre air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics.

Bhaker, who had won a historic bronze in the women's 10 metre air pistol event on Sunday, can add one more medal on Tuesday.

The 10 metre air pistol mixed team event takes place in Chateauroux, France on Tuesday.

Bhaker and Sarabjot shot 580 to make the medal round where they will take on Koreans Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho, who shot 579, in the bronze medal match.

The other Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema finished 10th with a score of 576 and failed to make it to the medal rounds.

Turkiye, who equalled the Qualification Olympic Record with 582, and Serbia (581), who finished second, respectively, will contest the gold-medal match.

Bhaker was sensational with her 98s in the first two series, but a 95 in the third set pulled the team down a bit. However, the pair did enough to make the medal round in the end.

Sarabjot, who missed out on gaining a spot in the finals of the men's 10m air pistol event by a whisker, shot 97 in the second and third, after a 95 in the first.