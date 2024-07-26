Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: Start time in IST, live TV, streaming information

The stage is set for the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony today (July 26) in the French capital.

It will be a historic Opening Ceremony as for the first time in the Games’ history, the Opening Ceremony will not take place inside a stadium, the organisers have said.

More than 10,000 athletes from 206 nations including India will be part of the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday.

Shuttler PV Sindhu, who has won two Olympic medals, and veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal will be India’s flagbearers at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony will start at 11 PM IST.

“For the first time in the history of the Olympic Summer Games, the Opening Ceremony will not take place in a stadium. Paris 2024 is breaking new ground by bringing sports into the city and the same will be true of the Opening Ceremony, set to be held in the heart of the city along its main artery: the Seine,” the organisers said.

“Taking on a new guise, the parade of athletes will be held on the Seine with boats for each national delegation. These boats will be equipped with cameras to allow television and online viewers to see the athletes up close.

“Winding their way from east to west, the 10,500 athletes will cross through the centre of Paris, the overall playing field for the Games on which these competitors will display their sporting prowess over the next 16 days. The parade will come to the end of its 6-kilometre route in front of the Trocadéro, where the remaining elements of Olympic protocol and final shows will take place,” they added.

In India, you can watch the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony live on TV on Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD channels. Live streaming will be available free on JioCinema.